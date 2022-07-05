Venus Williams Aces Response to Reporter's Question Comparing Her to Serena

Watch : Venus Williams Offers Wisdom for Young Girls at Oscars 2022

Venus Williams just served an epic comeback to this reporter's question.

After Venus and her tennis partner Jamie Murray won their first round of mixed doubles on July 2, they sat down for a press conference where a journalist asked them if they were "in it to win it," or if their target was to get past the third round where their siblings Serena Williams and Andy Murray had been knocked out in 2019.

"What kind of question is that?" Venus replied, then jokingly adding, "We're in it for a stroll. Come on."

Still, the reporter didn't back down and asked, "Are you here for the experience or are you going to go all the way?" Venus aced her response by replying, "Are you going to write a good article or just a halfway decent one?"

And when the reporter replied, "I'll do what I usually do," the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion responded with, "Us too."

Game, set, match.