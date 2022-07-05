Amazon Shoppers Swear By This $9 “Wonder Water” To Make Their Hair Silky & Shiny

Wonder what actual Amazon shoppers think? Check out the following reviews.

"GOAT. I don't usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn't take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!"

"I bought this stuff on a whim because I'm always in the market for products that promise to smooth frizz and enable easier blowouts. My hair is almost shoulder-length and has been through a lot of damaging bleach and harsh keratin treatments. Honestly, I was shocked at how well this worked. After one use (left it in for about a minute and followed with normal conditioner), my hair was so easy to blow-dry. It came out straight with just a paddle brush. I was able to skip the flat iron, and it still had bounce and volume. I'm a huge fan!"

"Wow!!!! As you're massaging it in you can instantly notice a difference. My hair already started feeling silky and less tangly. After I got out of the shower I took my Wetbrush to my hair and let me tell you....freaking effortless!!! I was amazed. I don't know what kind of sorcery this stuff is, but I'll definitely be buying bottle after bottle."

"I can't fully put into words has awesome this product is. I'm a licensed cosmetologist and this is one product I've found that actually helps damaged hair. I experiment on my own hair a lot and bleached it so many times, it's horrible. I've tried so many products to help my damaged hair with very few good results (Olaplex doesn't work as well as people think), but this 8 second Wonder Water is amazing."

"So good. My hair is fine and frizzy. I have tried everything from Suave to Living Proof. This stuff is AMAZING. My hair looked gorgeous. Better than ever. Immediately ordered three more bottles."

"I don't know what magic this is, but after only two uses, my hair has become so soft and shiny! I love this and will purchase again and again!"

"Wow!!! Are you kidding me? I shampoo my hair with a chemical-free nourishing shampoo, and then I use this Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water product, and it gives my hair a glossy shine and smooth texture. I LOVE IT. It feels like a salon condition treatment."