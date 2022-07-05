Amazon Shoppers Swear By This $9 “Wonder Water” To Make Their Hair Silky & Shiny

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As much as we love summer, we don't always love what the humidity does to our hair. If you're in the same boat, we've got an Amazon find you'll want to add to your cart ASAP. It's an Amazon best-seller with over 22,600 five-star reviews, and it's less than $10.
L'Oreal Paris' Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water was created to transform your hair in just eight seconds. It's super easy to use. All you have to do is apply directly to lengths after shampooing, massage it in for about eight seconds and then rinse out.
According to the brand, you should notice that your hair is much easier to brush, dry, straighten and style after just one use. Numerous Amazon reviewers say it also leaves your hair feeling silky smooth. It's a product that so many people swear by, one bottle gets sold every 60 seconds. Now that we're in the middle of summer, it's a product you'll want to have around during those hot, humid days.
To learn more and to see why Amazon shoppers describe this hair treatment as "magic," check out the below.
L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water
The L'Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water is a moisturizing lamellar rinse-out hair treatment made to help you get silkier, shinier and healthier-looking hair in just eight seconds. It was made to work on all hair types, and features a lightweight formula that's sulfate free, silicone free and color safe. It's suggested to apply it two to three times per week for the best results, but many reviewers say they saw results after just one use.
Wonder what actual Amazon shoppers think? Check out the following reviews.
"GOAT. I don't usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn't take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!"
"I bought this stuff on a whim because I'm always in the market for products that promise to smooth frizz and enable easier blowouts. My hair is almost shoulder-length and has been through a lot of damaging bleach and harsh keratin treatments. Honestly, I was shocked at how well this worked. After one use (left it in for about a minute and followed with normal conditioner), my hair was so easy to blow-dry. It came out straight with just a paddle brush. I was able to skip the flat iron, and it still had bounce and volume. I'm a huge fan!"
"Wow!!!! As you're massaging it in you can instantly notice a difference. My hair already started feeling silky and less tangly. After I got out of the shower I took my Wetbrush to my hair and let me tell you....freaking effortless!!! I was amazed. I don't know what kind of sorcery this stuff is, but I'll definitely be buying bottle after bottle."
"I can't fully put into words has awesome this product is. I'm a licensed cosmetologist and this is one product I've found that actually helps damaged hair. I experiment on my own hair a lot and bleached it so many times, it's horrible. I've tried so many products to help my damaged hair with very few good results (Olaplex doesn't work as well as people think), but this 8 second Wonder Water is amazing."
"So good. My hair is fine and frizzy. I have tried everything from Suave to Living Proof. This stuff is AMAZING. My hair looked gorgeous. Better than ever. Immediately ordered three more bottles."
"I don't know what magic this is, but after only two uses, my hair has become so soft and shiny! I love this and will purchase again and again!"
"Wow!!! Are you kidding me? I shampoo my hair with a chemical-free nourishing shampoo, and then I use this Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water product, and it gives my hair a glossy shine and smooth texture. I LOVE IT. It feels like a salon condition treatment."
