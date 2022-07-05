We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Your skin has different needs on different days. Some days it's irritated. Other days your skin needs hydration. Sometimes, your skin can look a bit dull. Having a variety of skincare masks in your arsenal is the best way to be prepared for whatever kind of skin day you may have. Thankfully, shopping for skincare solutions does not have to be expensive. There's a great deal on Peter Thomas Roth masks that you cannot miss.
Get $110 worth of Peter Thomas Roth skincare masks for just $39 from QVC. This bundle includes the Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask, 24K Gold Mask, and the Rose Stem Cell Mask. If you're looking for solutions for anti-aging, hydration, dull skin, and irritation, this kit has everything you need for a multi-pronged approach to your skincare.
This is one of those can't-miss deals on game-changing products that you will use all the time.
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber, 24k Gold, and Rose Mask 3-Piece Kit
This Peter Thomas Roth mask set includes three masks:
- Rose Gel Mask- This mask helps soothe and calm irritated skin, promote skin suppleness, and reduce the appearance of the signs of aging, according to the brand.
- Cucumber Gel Mask- Use this hydrate, soothe and refresh your skin, per the brand.
- 24K Gold Mask- Deliver intense moisture an opulent glow, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with this mask, according to the brand.
If you are looking for additional insights before you shop, check out these reviews on each of the products in the set.
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Reviews
A QVC customer raved, "Out of hundreds of masks that I have used, this is my favorite and my go to mask. I just came back to purchase another one and they are SOLD OUT! I think I will put this mask on my Christmas list for all to love. Please keep in stock."
Another declared, ""I love Peter Thomas Roth skincare! I absolutely love this cucumber mask! I can use it for 10 minutes or 1 hour or I've even left it on overnight as a sleeping mask and my skin feels so soft and smooth after I use it and in the morning after I sleep with it on it makes me feel like I have brand new skin!!! It is very gentle so you don't have to worry about it hurting your skin by leaving it on all day long or overnight!!!"
A shopper with rosacea explained, "This mask is wonderful for anyone with rosacea especially when you have a flare up it cools my skin down and calms the redness in no time! I would recommend this to anyone with sensitive skin or rosacea!"
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Reviews
A fan of the mask reviewed, "I washed my face and put this on for about 10 minutes. After rinsing in warm water, I looked up to see the most smooth, glowing reflection I have seen in a long time. This makes my skin nourished, hydrated and gives it a bounce. I love this and will definitely buy again!"
Another declared, "Magical cream!!!!! It helps hydrate skin in a magical way."
Someone else explained, "I have sensitive dry skin with rosacea. PTR's 24 carat gold mask calms and brightens my skin. I love it!"
Peter Thomas Roth Rose Stem Cell Mask Reviews
A customer said, "I had NO Idea just how much I would love this mask! I use it every other night for extra hydration- even in Houston! It is light and smells amazing!"
Another wrote, "I love Peter Thomas Roth products. My 73 year old face has improved so much. The rose stem cell is amazing. I put it on overnight. When I rinse it off in the morning I feel like I had a facial. It is so cool and feels amazing."
"I love PTR products. This mask always makes my skin feel good,and soft. It's especially good for the hot summer,because it feels really cool and icy when you put it on. Love it," a QVC customer shared.
