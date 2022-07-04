Why Victoria Beckham Is Concerned for Daughter Harper to Join "Quite Terrifying" Social Media

Watch : Victoria Beckham Is Still Winning After 20 Years in the Biz

Victoria Beckham isn't exactly ready for her daughter to have an Instagram profile.

The former Spice Girls member shared that her daughter Harper Beckham, 10, isn't on any social platforms at the moment, but the thought of it worries her.

"Harper isn't on social media, so we don't have to worry about that just yet," she explained in a July 3 interview with Vogue Australia. "But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me]."

Reflecting on how present body-shaming is in the online world, Victoria noted that when they cross that bridge, communication is key.

"She's at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it's about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends," she shared. "But it is quite terrifying, I can't lie."

So Harper isn't spending her time writing up an Instagram caption, but better yet—she has been known to write sweet letters to her parents. Back in February 2021, Victoria took to her Instagram Story to share a note Harper wrote before bedtime.