Travis Barker Receives Flowers From Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble After Hospitalization

Travis Barker is on the road to recovery.
Less than a week after being admitted to the hospital for pancreatitis, it appears the Blink-182 drummer is back at home. Travis seemingly confirmed the news on July 4 while sharing an image to his Instagram Story of flowers he received from mother-in-law Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.
"Dearest Travis," a note attached to the flowers read, "Get well soon!!!! We love you." Travis captioned the photo, which appeared to be taken at his residence in Calabasas, Calif., with a "thank you" to the couple.
On July 3, Travis' wife Kourtney Kardashian hinted that he'd been released from the hospital by posting a photo from inside his vintage convertible. That same day, Travis shared a picture to his own Instagram Story, showing a basket filled with board games, including Battleship, Monopoly and Operation.
E! News confirmed on June 28 that Travis was brought by ambulance to a Los Angeles hospital. On July 2, Travis shared details on his health journey on social media.
"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis."
He also noted, "I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better."
Kourtney also spoke out about her husband's health on social media. "Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been," the Poosh founder wrote in a July 2 Instagram Story. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis."
The Kardashians star added, "I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative."