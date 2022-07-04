Rachel Brosnahan and More Stars Speak Out After Mass Shooting at 4th of July Parade in Chicago Suburb

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Multiple people are dead after a mass shooting outside of Chicago, NBC News reports.

Authorities confirmed that gunfire rang out at a Fourth of July parade in the Illinois suburb of Highland Park, killing at least six people and injuring 24 individuals.

According to NBC News, Highland Park police Commander Chris O'Neill confirmed that a rifle has been found but authorities are still "searching for a gunman who opened fire" just after 10:14 a.m. local time.

The Lake County Sheriff's department also tweeted on July 4 that they are "assisting Highland Park Police with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route," and urging people to, "STAY OUT OF THE AREA - allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work."

As more details emerge about the shooting, many are speaking out about the devastating incident, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan, who was raised in the area.