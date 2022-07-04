See How Shawn Johnson, Tom Brady and More Are Spending 4th of July

It’s Independence Day! See how some of your favorite celebs, including Denise Richards, Christina Haack, and Shawn Johnson, are celebrating the 4th of July in 2022.

By Tamantha Gunn Jul 04, 2022 6:09 PMTags
HolidaysCelebritiesFourth Of July
Watch: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spend 4th of July in the Hamptons

Light the grill, hop in the pool and get ready to pop some fireworks!

It's the 4th of July and some of your favorite stars—including Shawn Johnson, Michelle Obama, Christina Haack and Tom Brady—are celebrating in a big way. 

Christina soaked up some sun poolside with her family this weekend. In a July 3 Instagram post, the Christina on the Coast star noted that she was "just enjoying the view"—and that view included her husband Josh Hall's red, white and blue one-piece.
 
Meanwhile, Shawn enjoyed the lake life with husband Andrew East, daughter Drew Hazel East, 2, and son Jett James East, 11 months. In a snap shared to Instagram July 3, the group posed together at Lake Lemon in Indiana.

Though the 4th of July will serve as a day off for some stars, for others, it has a more special meaning. Take for instance Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, who will be celebrating a milestone 40 years of marriage together.

In May 2017, the couple renewed their vows on Mother's Day after a brief separation. "For me, this was actually our real wedding day," the rocker told Hello! Magazine that same year. "This is the one that I will remember. Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning."

photos
Couples Married on the Fourth of July

Then there's Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who are celebrating seven years of marriage after secretly tying the knot on July 4, 2015. That same year, the former Punk'D host told People his wife was "the most valuable person in the world to me."

And while today marks a milestone in history, many celebs are sharing their thoughts on the holiday celebration given it comes just days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Keep scrolling to read messages from stars on 4th of July 2022.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain took to Twitter with a picture of herself giving two middle fingers to the camera. She wrote, "Happy 'Independence' Day from me and my reproductive rights."

Manny Hernandez/Getty Images
Tom Brady

In a post shared to Twitter, Tom Brady offered his flamethrower skills for anyone who might need help lighting their grill. "I'm around if anyone needs me for their 4th of July barbecue," he wrote. "Fire it up."

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
Lynda Carter

The Wonder Woman actress rang in the holiday by sharing a throwback picture of herself in the iconic Wonder Woman role. She added, "Happy 4th of July!"

Instagram
Dorinda Medley

"Happy 4th of July Weekend!" Dorinda Medley wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her posing by the pool. "Fun in the sun with Hannah [Lynch]."

Instagram
Ramona Singer, Eric Javits & Di Mondo

"Happy July 4th our Independence Day," Ramona Singer wrote on Instagram  paired with a snap of her, Eric Javits and Di Mondo in festive looks.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna took to Instagram with a photo of herself making a splash at the beach.

Manny Hernandez/Getty Images
Katy Perry

"'Baby you're a firework' is a 10," Katy Perry wrote in a July 4 tweet, "but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh."

Instagram
Denise Richards

"Happy 4th," Denise Richards wrote on Instagram. In her post, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also promoted her OnlyFans account, adding, "Link in bio one day only."

Instagram
Michelle Obama & Malia Obama

"Happy birthday, Malia [Obama]—and Happy Fourth of July, everybody!," Michelle Obama wrote in a July 4 post. "24 years ago, this day became extra special when your wonderful spirit arrived in this world. I'm so proud of the beautiful, caring, and driven young woman you've become. I love you so, so much! Love, your Mommy."

Instagram
Christina Haack & Josh Hall

"Just enjoying the view," Christina Haack teased in a poolside post on Instagram. "Happy 4th of July weekend."

Instagram
Shawn Johnson & Andrew East

"HAPPY FOURTH WEEKEND!" the Olympian wrote on Instagram alongside a family photo.

Trending Stories

1

Toronto Blue Jays Mourn Death of First Base Coach's Teen Daughter

2

Real Housewives Star Kyle Richards' Go-To Accessory is Just $8

3

Brittany Cartwright Says Jax Taylor’s "Rage" Texts Sparked Stassi Feud

4

Dakota Johnson on “Psychotic” Experience Filming Fifty Shades

5

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas Are Married

Latest News

Stars Speak Out After Mass Shooting at 4th of July Parade

Exclusive

Why Megan Fox Asked Machine Gun Kelly If He Was Breastfed as a Baby

See How Shawn Johnson, Tom Brady and More Are Spending 4th of July

Westworld’s Roaring ’20s Park Is a Subtle Reference to Season 1

Go Inside Margot Robbie's Fantastic Birthday on Barbie Set

Exclusive

Stranger Things: Jamie Campbell Bower on Vecna, Will Connection

Toronto Blue Jays Mourn Death of First Base Coach's Teen Daughter