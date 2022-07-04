Go Inside Margot Robbie's Fantastic Birthday Celebration on Barbie Movie Set

Watch : Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic

She's a birthday girl, in a Barbie world.

For her special day on July 2, Margot Robbie celebrated with the cast and crew of Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie film. As photos obtained by E! News show, Margot—who portrays the titular character in the live-action movie—was presented with a pink Barbie birthday cake between takes.

"Happy Birthday Barbie Margot," a message on the cake—written in pink icing, of course—read. Meanwhile, another pic from set appears to show the 32-year-old Oscar nominee—dressed in Barbie's neon ensemble with a white long-sleeve cover up—carrying a box of donuts, along with a party hat.

In recent weeks, the cast of Barbie has been hard at work on the highly anticipated project, with photos emerging of Margot and co-star Ryan Gosling—who is playing the role of Ken—in costume. In fact, Warner Bros. released a first look at a platinum blonde Ryan in character in mid-June, sparking a social media frenzy.