Go Inside Margot Robbie's Fantastic Birthday Celebration on Barbie Movie Set

Margot Robbie rang in her 32nd birthday on the set of her upcoming Barbie movie. See the actress and producer's celebration, which included a "Barbie Margot" cake.

By Jess Cohen Jul 04, 2022 4:58 PMTags
MoviesBirthdaysBarbieCelebritiesMargot Robbie
Watch: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic

She's a birthday girl, in a Barbie world.

For her special day on July 2, Margot Robbie celebrated with the cast and crew of Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie film. As photos obtained by E! News show, Margot—who portrays the titular character in the live-action movie—was presented with a pink Barbie birthday cake between takes.

"Happy Birthday Barbie Margot," a message on the cake—written in pink icing, of course—read. Meanwhile, another pic from set appears to show the 32-year-old Oscar nominee—dressed in Barbie's neon ensemble with a white long-sleeve cover up—carrying a box of donuts, along with a party hat.

In recent weeks, the cast of Barbie has been hard at work on the highly anticipated project, with photos emerging of Margot and co-star Ryan Gosling—who is playing the role of Ken—in costume. In fact, Warner Bros. released a first look at a platinum blonde Ryan in character in mid-June, sparking a social media frenzy.

photos
Margot Robbie's Best Looks

One person who is definitely a fan of the Ken look? Ryan's longtime love Eva Mendes. "I actually have that underwear—the Ken underwear. I asked for it," she exclusively revealed to E! News' Nightly Pop in late June. "I just said, 'Just please bring home the Ken underwear. That's all I want.'"

Backgrid

Trending Stories

1

Toronto Blue Jays Mourn Death of First Base Coach's Teen Daughter

2

Meghan King Dating Trevor Colhoun After Split From Cuffe Biden Owens

3

Brittany Cartwright Says Jax Taylor’s "Rage" Texts Sparked Stassi Feud

While fans around the world will have to wait until 2023 to see the film, you can get a sneak peek with the set photos below!

Backgrid
Birthday Barbie

For her 32nd birthday on July 2, Margot Robbie received a "Barbie Margot" cake from her movie family.

Backgrid
Extra Sweet Celebration

The actress and producer celebrated the day with treats and a party hat!

APEX / MEGA
Neon Barbie

Co-stars Margot and Ryan Gosling sported matching rollerblades and coordinating outfits on the set of the Barbie movie on June 27.

APEX / MEGA
It's Fantastic

Robbie and Gosling, who star as Barbie and Ken, share a laugh while filming by the beach in Southern California.

Jaap Buitendijk/ Warner Bros. Pictures
Hiya, Barbie!

Warner Bros. shared a first glimpse of Robbie in character back in April.

Jaap Buitendijk/ Warner Bros. Pictures
Hi, Ken!

Two months later, the studio released the first photo of a shirtless Gosling as Ken.

APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Dynamic Duo

The duo appeared to be heading to a rodeo in these photos from set. 

APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Ken & Barbie

The live-action film is set for release in July 2023.

Trending Stories

1

Toronto Blue Jays Mourn Death of First Base Coach's Teen Daughter

2

Meghan King Dating Trevor Colhoun After Split From Cuffe Biden Owens

3

Brittany Cartwright Says Jax Taylor’s "Rage" Texts Sparked Stassi Feud

4

Real Housewives Star Kyle Richards' Go-To Accessory is Just $8

5
Exclusive

See Nicole and Sofia Richie's Double Date Night With Their Men

Latest News

Go Inside Margot Robbie's Fantastic Birthday on Barbie Set

Exclusive

Stranger Things: Jamie Campbell Bower on Vecna, Will Connection

Toronto Blue Jays Mourn Death of First Base Coach's Teen Daughter

Vanessa Hudgens' Birthday Tribute to Cole Tucker Is a Home Run

Nordstrom Rack 4th of July Sale: Get Up to 95% Off Summer Essentials

Dakota Johnson on “Psychotic” Experience Filming Fifty Shades

Best Lululemon Picks from "We Made Too Much" Deals This 4th of July