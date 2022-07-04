Harry Styles Speaks Out After Denmark Concert Is Canceled After Mass Shooting in Nearby Mall

Watch : Olivia Wilde Subtly Supports BF Harry Styles' New Album

Just hours before he was set to hit the stage, Harry Styles canceled his July 3 concert in Copenhagen following a mass shooting at a nearby shopping mall.

"I'm heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen," the 28-year-old tweeted that afternoon. "I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love."

His message continued, "I'm devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I'm sorry we couldn't be together. Please look after each other. H"

As NBC News reports, Copenhagen police chief Søren Thomassen confirmed that three people were left dead and others were wounded when a gunman open fired at Field's shopping center in the Danish capital.

At a news conference, Thomassen shared that a suspect, a 22-year-old Danish man, was in custody after the incident, according to The Associated Press.

"We know that there are several dead" and "several injured," Thomassen said, adding that terrorism can't be ruled out as a motive. "We do not have information that others are involved. This is what we know now."