Meghan King Dating Trevor Colhoun After Split From Cuffe Biden Owens

There's a new man in Meghan King's life.
The former Real Housewives of Orange County star is dating Trevor Calhoun, CEO of the Trusted Provider Network, a digital platform for licensed behavioral health professionals, multiple sources confirmed to E! News on July 3. Meghan and Trevor follow each other on Instagram.
In addition to being known for his work with the Trusted Provider Network—a company he co-founded, Trevor, 45, is also a descendant of John Deere, the blacksmith often credited with inventing the steel plow, who formed the agricultural and construction equipment manufacturer Deere & Company.
And like Meghan, her new boyfriend also has kids—two—with his ex. Court records obtained by E! News show Trevor filed for divorce from his wife in October.
E! News has reached out to Megan and Trevor's reps for comment but have not heard back.
TMZ first reported the news about Meghan, 37, dating Trevor. In February, the Real Housewives alum, who shares three children with second ex-husband Jim Edmonds, gave an update on her love life following her short-lived marriage to Cuffe Biden Owens, President Joe Biden's nephew.
"I'm going on dates and stuff," Meghan said on former co-star Tamra Judge and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp's podcast, Two T's in a Pod. "I'm single again and it's fun. I'm actually having fun with it. I'm not looking to settle down and like, have another baby, get married. I'm good."
During the podcast, Meghan also talked about her "whirlwind" marriage to Cuffe. The two, who met on a dating app, wed months after she finalized her divorce from Jim.
"From start to finish with him, it was only three months," she said, adding that it was "just stupid of me to marry him, but I did."
In March, Meghan said on Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live that Cuffe had "said all the right things and I and the families were a good, good fit." She added, "And he seemed to grow up similarly to me and it was almost like an arranged marriage."
She also reflected more on her love life, past and present. "I love falling in love, but you know what I like more than falling in love? I like the stable part," Meghan said. The honeymoon phase is great and everything, but I really just want stability and I want a partner."