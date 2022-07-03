Adele Says She Wants to Have More Children

Adele is looking forward to having more little loves.

The "Someone Like You" singer—who shares 9-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki—revealed she hopes to expand her family one day.

"I definitely would like a couple more kids," the 34-year-old, told BBC Radio 4 show Desert Island Discs on July 2. "It would be wonderful. If not, I've got Angelo."

Adele and Simon tied the knot in 2018 before splitting the following year. While their divorce was finalized in March 2021, the Grammy winner insists the two have maintained a solid co-parenting relationship.

"It was never really tricky because we're such good friends and over my dead body is my kid having a messy divorce in his life," she explained. "There are no issues and there were no issues, so I guess it was easier to make sure that didn't happen, but I was blessed with them, and him, he's just the best, you know. And I definitely approached it all with grace and that really paid off."