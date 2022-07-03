Scott Disick Parties With Abby Wetherington and Other Bikini-Clad Women in Miami

Watch : Scott Disick Celebrates Birthday With His "Biggest Blessings"

Not even a breakup can take the wind out of Scott Disick's sails.

Less than a month after splitting up with model Rebecca Donaldson, the Talentless founder, 39, was spotted enjoying a day out on the water with multiple bikini-clad models—including Jake Paul's ex Abby Wetherington—while at a yacht party in Miami.

In photos from the festivities, Scott looked cool and casual in a black Prada ensemble and sunglasses as he kickstarted his Fourth of July weekend with an Aperol Spritz in hand.

In a second snapshot, the Flip It Like Disick star appears to be handing the 24-year-old model, who wore a black swimsuit, a small plate with a candle on it.

Scott's nautical getaway comes after a source told E! News that he "wants to be single and live freely" following his split with Rebecca. The couple, who made their red carpet debut at The Kardashians premiere in April, broke up after two months of dating in June.