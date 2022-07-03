Scott Disick Parties With Abby Wetherington and Other Bikini-Clad Women in Miami

Scott Disick was seen living it up on a yacht in Miami with Abby Wetherington less than a month after breaking up with model Rebecca Donaldson. Learn more about his day on the high seas below.

Not even a breakup can take the wind out of Scott Disick's sails.  

Less than a month after splitting up with model Rebecca Donaldson, the Talentless founder, 39, was spotted enjoying a day out on the water with multiple bikini-clad models—including Jake Paul's ex Abby Wetherington—while at a yacht party in Miami.  

In photos from the festivities, Scott looked cool and casual in a black Prada ensemble and sunglasses as he kickstarted his Fourth of July weekend with an Aperol Spritz in hand.

In a second snapshot, the Flip It Like Disick star appears to be handing the 24-year-old model, who wore a black swimsuit, a small plate with a candle on it.  

Scott's nautical getaway comes after a source told E! News that he "wants to be single and live freely" following his split with Rebecca. The couple, who made their red carpet debut at The Kardashians premiere in April, broke up after two months of dating in June.  

"Although they had a short-lived romance, it was definitely serious," the source said at the time. "He enjoyed his time with her but realized he is not in a place to seriously date right now." 

Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

Since then, Scott has also been seen out and about with model Holly Scarfone

He and the Too Hot to Handle alum had also spent time together before he and Rebecca made their relationship public, grabbing a bite to eat at Nobu Malibu in February. The following month, he received photo credit for a lingerie photoshoot she posted on her Instagram.

Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

While Scott has been partaking in some smooth sailing, his ex Kourtney Kardashian—with whom he shares kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7—has been by her husband Travis Barker's bedside since he was hospitalized for pancreatitis on June 28.  

"Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been," Kourtney wrote on her Instagram Story on July 2. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis."  

She added, "I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative." 

