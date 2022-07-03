Tom Cruise Is All Smiles as He Celebrates 60th Birthday at British Grand Prix

Watch : 6 Reasons We LOVE Tom Cruise: Happy Birthday TOM!

Tom Cruise is feeling the need for speed on his 60th birthday.

The legendary actor celebrated the milestone on July 3 at the 2022 British Grand Prix.

Wearing a light blue polo shirt and his signature aviator sunglasses, Cruise was seen hanging trackside with his buddy Lewis Hamilton, who ended up finishing third in the Formula 1 race at Silverstone Circuit in England.

A longtime fan of motorsports, Cruise told Sky Sports at the event that he's "always" rooting for Hamilton, adding that "he's a great friend of mine."

He was also photographed chatting with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay at the prestigious race, which was won by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

This is hardly the first time Cruise has spent time on the F1 scene. Back in 2011, the Days Of Thunder alum took up Red Bull Racing's invitation to pilot a test ride through Willow Springs Circuit in Southern California.