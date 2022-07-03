Bachelor Nation’s Chase McNary Engaged to Ellie White

Chase McNary's journey as a single man has come to an end.
The Bachelor Nation star is engaged to his girlfriend Ellie White after two years of dating.
"It was always you," Chase wrote on Instagram on July 2, alongside photos and a video from the romantic proposal in the mountains.
The 33-year-old popped the question with a riverside picnic in Breckenridge in his native Colorado. The scenic spot was sweetly adorned with candles, lanterns and a decorated letter "M" for his last name. The happy couple also toasted their upcoming nuptials with a bottle of Champagne.
Ellie shared even more snaps from the big moment on her Instagram including a close-up of her gorgeous diamond ring.
"Take me off the roster," the hat designer captioned her post. "Forever his."
The couple was showered in congratulatory messages, including many from Bachelor Nation including Becca Tilley, Chris Soules, Amanda Stanton and Wells Adams, who Chase competed against for Joelle "JoJo" Fletcher's heart during season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.
"Congratulations Y'all!!! But be honest, she knew this was coming," Wells commented. "I mean, that's a ‘I'm getting a fat diamond today' hat if I've ever seen one."
Following his stint on the ABC dating show, Chase continued his quest to find love on MTV's Ex on the Beach and Bachelor in Paradise Season 6. He went Instagram official with Ellie in May 2020.
"I have finally cracked the code to the best relationship that I've ever had … And it's one five-letter word … TRUST," he gushed on the social media platform two months later. "I have never trusted someone as much as I trust @elliefwhite. More than that, I have never trusted myself with someone as much as I trust myself with her."
The Challenge: War of the Worlds alum added, "It might sound simple, but find someone you can experience true trust with. Only then everything else will fall into place!"