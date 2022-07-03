Bachelor Nation’s Chase McNary Engaged to Ellie White

Watch : "Bachelor" Alums Reveal Their MOST DRAMATIC Moments

Chase McNary's journey as a single man has come to an end.

The Bachelor Nation star is engaged to his girlfriend Ellie White after two years of dating.

"It was always you," Chase wrote on Instagram on July 2, alongside photos and a video from the romantic proposal in the mountains.

The 33-year-old popped the question with a riverside picnic in Breckenridge in his native Colorado. The scenic spot was sweetly adorned with candles, lanterns and a decorated letter "M" for his last name. The happy couple also toasted their upcoming nuptials with a bottle of Champagne.

Ellie shared even more snaps from the big moment on her Instagram including a close-up of her gorgeous diamond ring.

"Take me off the roster," the hat designer captioned her post. "Forever his."

The couple was showered in congratulatory messages, including many from Bachelor Nation including Becca Tilley, Chris Soules, Amanda Stanton and Wells Adams, who Chase competed against for Joelle "JoJo" Fletcher's heart during season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.