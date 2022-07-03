Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Are Expecting a Baby

Watch : Jhene Aiko Explains Why She Covered Up Big Sean Tattoo

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have a little one on the way!

The Grammy award-winning couple are expecting a baby together, E! News can confirm.

The good news comes after TMZ first shared photos of Jhené, 34, wearing a gray maxi dress and sporting a baby bump while out and about with Big Sean, 34, in Beverly Hills on July 2. In addition to their new little one, Jhené is also mom to daughter Namiko Love Browner, 13, from a previous relationship.

E! News has reached out to Big Sean and Jhené's reps for comment, but has not heard back.

The announcement comes almost two years after Big Sean released a single titled "Deep Reverence" that referenced a miscarriage. While he did not name Jhené in the lyrics, fans interpreted the lyrics to be about the couple.

"Should be a billionaire based on the time off I'm not taking," he raps on the track. "Probably why the s--t around me get crazy and we lost the baby."