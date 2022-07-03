Adele Stands by Decision to Postpone Las Vegas Residency

In a new interview with BBC Radio, Adele opened up about the "brutal" fan reaction to the postponement of her Las Vegas residency earlier this year.

By Ashley Joy Parker Jul 03, 2022 5:30 PMTags
MusicConcertsLas VegasAdeleCelebrities
Watch: Adele Tearfully Postpones Her Las Vegas Residency

Many of Adele's fans did not go easy on her this year.

After making the difficult decision to postpone her highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency in January, the "Hello" singer is standing firm in her choice, despite feeling "devastated."

"I definitely felt everyone's disappointment and I was frightened about letting them down," she told BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs on July 2. "I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn't and I stand by that decision."

Adele explained that the decision was made to protect the integrity of the show, regardless of the financial fallout.

"I'm not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we're going to lose loads of money," she continued. "I'm like, the show's not good enough."

While the 34-year-old remains confident in her call to scrap the dates, she admitted the fan reaction was "brutal." 

photos
Adele's 2022 Hyde Park Concert: Star Sightings

"I was a shell of a person for a couple of months," she continued. "I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt."

Dave Benett/Getty Images

The singer's Weekends With Adele show was set to run through April, with two shows each weekend, at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. But just 24 hours before opening night, Adele said her show "ain't ready."

"We've tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," she explained in a video posted to Instagram at the time. "I'm gutted and I'm sorry it's so last minute. We've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we've run out of time."  

Breaking down in tears, Adele confessed she was "so upset" and "really embarrassed," but found it "impossible to finish the show.

Trending Stories

1

Ricky Martin Denies Domestic Abuse Restraining Order Allegations

2

Inside the Love Lives of The Summer I Turned Pretty Stars

3

Real Housewives Star Kyle Richards' Go-To Accessory is Just $8

Despite the setback, as the 15-time Grammy winner assures fans they can except to see her on stage in Vegas in the near future. On July 1, during a performance London's Hyde Park—her first ticketed concerts for five years—she told fans the Sin City shows would be rearranged "very, very soon."

 

Trending Stories

1

Ricky Martin Denies Domestic Abuse Restraining Order Allegations

2

Dakota Johnson Reacts to Being Tied Into Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Case

3

Real Housewives Star Kyle Richards' Go-To Accessory is Just $8

4

Inside the Love Lives of The Summer I Turned Pretty Stars

5

Brittany Cartwright Says Jax Taylor’s "Rage" Texts Sparked Stassi Feud

Latest News

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Are Expecting a Baby

Drake Joins Backstreet Boys Onstage for Surprise Performance

Adele Stands by Decision to Postpone Las Vegas Residency

Ricky Martin Denies Domestic Abuse Restraining Order Allegations

These Top Gun-Inspired Styles Take Our Breath Away

Sephora 4th of July Deals: 50% Off Pat McGrath, Fenty Beauty & More

Target 4th of July Sale: Don't Miss Jaw-Dropping Deals Starting at $5