Ricky Martin Denies Allegations After Domestic Abuse Restraining Order Filed

Watch : Exclusive: Ricky Martin Confirms He's Married

A temporary domestic abuse restraining order has been filed against Ricky Martin in Puerto Rico, while the singer is denying the allegations laid out in it.

A police spokesperson told the Associated Press on July 2 that officers visited the town of Dorado, where the "Livin' La Vida Loca" performer lives, in order to try to serve him the order but that "up until now, police haven't been able to find him." The spokesperson also said the document was filed under Puerto Rico's domestic violence law.

The singer's rep told E! News in a statement in response, "The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated. We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated."

The police spokesperson told the Associated Press that the person who filed for the restraining order against Martin did not contact police and instead submitted their request directly with a court.