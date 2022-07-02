Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Go Rock Climbing Over 4th of July Weekend: "Couples Therapy"

To kick off Fourth Of July, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos indulged a unique form of “couples therapy:” climbing boulders together.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' marriage has gotten rocky—but only literally!

In fact, they are taking their relationship to new heights ahead of the Fourth Of July holiday. On July 1, Kelly posted photos on Instagram which showed the pair rock climbing together. She captioned one action shot, "Couples Therapy."

In the scenic snap, the TV host traversed the steep boulder wearing a blue helmet, a backpack and short spandex shorts that showcased her ultra-toned gams.

"Legzzzzzz," Mark commented on his wife's post, along with several red heart emojis.

On her Instagram Story, Kelly shared even more photos and videos from the athletic outing, including one with the cheeky caption, "Love on the rocks."

The former All My Children stars, both 51, tied the knot in 1996 and share three children: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19. The couple celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in May.

In addition to their adventurous "therapy" dates, Kelly previously revealed the physical secret to their long-lasting marriage during an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan where Mark stepped in as a guest co-host.

photos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Instagram Pics

"I was like, none of this would ever be happening in the Mark Consuelos household, because he would have nipped all of this in the bud immediately," she shared in 2021 while discussing the marital turmoil depicted in HBO series Scenes From a Marriage. "He would have been like, 'Oh, you're upset? I know how to take care of that. Oh, you don't feel good about something? I'll take care of that. Oh, you're feeling like maybe you're overworked? I got you. I know what you need.'" 

Kelly then stammered, "Everything for Mark is settled with...everything is settled with...". While the audience laughed, the Riverdale actor interjected, "Love," to which Kelly confirmed, "Love and sexy time." 

Keep scrolling to see more photo from Kelly and Mark's rock climbing date.

Instagram
Adventure Therapy
Instagram
Hang On
Instagram
Baby Steps
Instagram
Look Out Below
Instagram
Balancing Act
Instagram
Total Babe
Instagram
Gettin' Dirty
Instagram
Flair for Dramatics
Instagram
Almost There
Instagram
Love on Top

