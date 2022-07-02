Travis Barker Breaks Silence About His Hospitalization and "Life-Threatening" Medical Scare

Travis Barker is on the mend after his recent medical scare.
On June 28, the Blink-182 musician was brought by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side. Following his medical emergency, Travis shared an update with fans about his health on July 2.
"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis."
Travis added, "I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better."
What is an endoscopy and how is it performed?
During a endoscopy, doctor passes an endoscope, or flexible tube with a camera, down a person's esophagus and into their stomach to examine the lining of their upper GI tract. During the procedure, which is typically performed under sedation, the physician can remove small pieces of tissue for a biopsy, according to the National Institute of Health.
What is pancreatitis and how is it treated?
Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas. Mild cases typically resolve within days with rest, while more severe cases may require surgery, per the NIH.
Hours after Travis was seen being rushed to the hospital, his 16-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker—whose mom is Shanna Moakler—took to social media to ask fans for prayers for her dad.
Unfortunately, while Alabama was by her dad's side, her older brother Landon Barker couldn't be there. The 18-year-old joined Machine Gun Kelly—who is both a frequent collaborator and close friend of his dad's—onstage at Madison Square Garden in New York City for their song, "Die in California."
Travis himself also tweeted the same day, writing, "God save me," although the three words may have also alluded to a song released in March.
On June 30, the kids' mom Shanna Moakler issued her own statement about her ex-husband's health scare, saying, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children. I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney."
The musician's recent medical emergency comes just one month after he and the Kardashians star tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy in late May.
This is not Travis' first major hospitalization. In 2008, he survived a private plane crash that killed four people and left him with third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body. Travis was hospitalized for three months and underwent 26 surgeries.
Following the crash, Travis avoided flying until last August, when Kourtney whisked him away on vacation in Mexico. The two have since flown together several times, including in May, when they tied the knot.