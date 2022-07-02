Travis Barker Breaks Silence About His Hospitalization and "Life-Threatening" Medical Scare

Watch : Travis Barker Hospitalized With Kourtney Kardashian by His Side

Travis Barker is on the mend after his recent medical scare.

On June 28, the Blink-182 musician was brought by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side. Following his medical emergency, Travis shared an update with fans about his health on July 2.

"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis."

Travis added, "I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better."

What is an endoscopy and how is it performed?

During a endoscopy, doctor passes an endoscope, or flexible tube with a camera, down a person's esophagus and into their stomach to examine the lining of their upper GI tract. During the procedure, which is typically performed under sedation, the physician can remove small pieces of tissue for a biopsy, according to the National Institute of Health.