Travis Scott's First Festival Since Astroworld Tragedy Is Canceled

Travis Scott's festival comeback will have to wait.

Two months before the "Sicko Mode" rapper was set to co-headline the Day N Vegas music festival with SZA and J. Co the event organizers announced that the entire event has been canceled.

"We're sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022," read the announcement on July 1 on the festival's socials. "The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to your account within the next 2-4 weeks."

Day N Vegas was scheduled to take place in September, over Labor Day Weekend, on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. The event would have marked Travis' first festival appearance since the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival in November.

At the Houston event, eight people died from accidental suffocation after being crushed in the crowd and two more died in the hospital in the following days. The ages of the victims ranged from 9 to 23. Travis is now facing a number of lawsuits related to the Astroworld concert.