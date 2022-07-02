Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Turn Up the Heat in Ibiza

Three weeks after going red carpet official with their romance, Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige looked more in love than ever while on a romantic getaway to Ibiza. See the photos below!

By Emlyn Travis Jul 02, 2022 5:55 PMTags
American IdolVacationRyan SeacrestCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Ryan Seacrest & GF Aubrey Paige Make Red Carpet Debut

Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Aubrey Paige have taken their romance abroad again for another sizzling getaway.  

The American Idol host, 47, and model, 24, were spotted together on vacation on the Spanish island of Ibiza this week. 

In photos from their holiday, the pair appear more in love than ever as they pack on the PDA while enjoying a meal together. Fully in vacation mode, Aubrey can be seen wearing a white halter top, sunglasses, and patterned trousers, while Ryan matches her in a white t-shirt, sunglasses and white fedora.  

Elsewhere on their vacation, the couple were also spotted taking in the local sights of the city while strolling along the beach. 

As the pair took in the stunning views, Aubrey sported a black floral dress, sunglasses and flip-flops, while Ryan wore a navy shirt and shorts combo, complete with flip-flops and the same fedora.   

Ryan and Aubrey's romantic getaway comes just three weeks after they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

read
Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Make Red Carpet Debut at Jennifer Lopez Film Premiere

They attended the premiere of Jennifer Lopez's new Netflix documentary Halftime together on June 8.

BACKGRID

While the pair have largely kept their relationship away from the public eye, Ryan does often make an appearance on Aubrey's Instagram.

Trending Stories

1

Real Housewives Star Kyle Richards' Go-To Accessory is Just $8

2

Shanna Moakler Breaks Silence on Ex Travis Barker's Hospitalization

3

Brittany Cartwright Says Jax Taylor’s "Rage" Texts Sparked Stassi Feud

BACKGRID

Last month, she shared a collection of photos of the pair enjoying a rustic, candlelit meal together with the caption, "Every meal tastes better with you."

In May, Aubrey also posted pics of the couple on vacation together in Rome, Italy.

And, in a New Year's Eve post, Aubrey revealed that getting to know the Live with Kelly and Ryan star was the highlight of her year. 

"Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man," she wrote. "Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022." 

Trending Stories

1

Real Housewives Star Kyle Richards' Go-To Accessory is Just $8

2

Shanna Moakler Breaks Silence on Ex Travis Barker's Hospitalization

3

Brittany Cartwright Says Jax Taylor’s "Rage" Texts Sparked Stassi Feud

4

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas Are Married

5

Dakota Johnson Reacts to Being Tied Into Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Case

Latest News

Travis Barker Breaks Silence About His Hospitalization

Cara Delevingne, Ariana DeBose, Cynthia Erivo Share Coming Out Stories

Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline & Jackson Guthy Spotted Out Together

Travis Scott's First Festival Since Astroworld Tragedy Is Canceled

Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Turn Up the Heat in Ibiza

Adele's BF Rich Paul and Ex Simon Konecki Watch Her Concert Together

C