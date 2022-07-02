Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Turn Up the Heat in Ibiza

Watch : Ryan Seacrest & GF Aubrey Paige Make Red Carpet Debut

Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Aubrey Paige have taken their romance abroad again for another sizzling getaway.

The American Idol host, 47, and model, 24, were spotted together on vacation on the Spanish island of Ibiza this week.

In photos from their holiday, the pair appear more in love than ever as they pack on the PDA while enjoying a meal together. Fully in vacation mode, Aubrey can be seen wearing a white halter top, sunglasses, and patterned trousers, while Ryan matches her in a white t-shirt, sunglasses and white fedora.

Elsewhere on their vacation, the couple were also spotted taking in the local sights of the city while strolling along the beach.

As the pair took in the stunning views, Aubrey sported a black floral dress, sunglasses and flip-flops, while Ryan wore a navy shirt and shorts combo, complete with flip-flops and the same fedora.

Ryan and Aubrey's romantic getaway comes just three weeks after they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.