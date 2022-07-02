Adele's Boyfriend Rich Paul and Her Ex Simon Konecki Watch Her London Concert Together With Other Stars

And while the audience members could make Adele feel their love, she reciprocated. A few times during the concert, including while singing her James Bond theme song "Skyfall," the singer stopped the music to ask security to help concertgoers who appeared to be in physical distress—something she has done before at past shows. According to BBC News, at the end of the song, she spotted another possible emergency incident and asked a fan, "Do you need help? Are you waving or do you need help? Oh, you're waving!"

Also during the show, Adele spoke about the Las Vegas concert residency she had postponed earlier this year. "I had my shows that I was supposed to be doing but they didn't happen," she told the crowd. "But we're announcing them very, very soon. I'm just waiting on one piece of equipment."

Adele is set to perform in Hyde Park again on June 2. "Hyde Park Night 1! What a crowd!!" she wrote on Instagram after her first show. "Thank you my loves, I can't wait to do it all again tonight."

See photos from Adele's concert below: