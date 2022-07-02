Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas Are Married

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas have tied the knot, E! News has confirmed, after the actress called him her "husband" on social media.

By Corinne Heller Jul 02, 2022 2:54 PMTags
Lindsay LohanWeddingsCouples
Watch: Lindsay Lohan is ENGAGED to BF Bader Shammas

Surprise! Lindsay Lohan is a married woman.

On July 2, her 36th birthday, the Mean Girls actress shared an Instagram tribute to her longtime partner Bader Shammas, calling him her "husband." Her rep later confirmed to E! News that Lindsay is married.

In her post, with contained a selfie of the couple, the star wrote, "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday."

Lindsay had announced last November that she was engaged to Bader, with her rep adding that the two have been together for three years.

"My love. My life. My family. My future," the actress wrote on Instagram at the time, showing off her diamond engagement ring. "@bader.shammas #love."

Bader, the son of a Lebanese mom and Kuwaiti dad, resides in Dubai, where Lohan has lived for the past few years.

photos
15 Secrets About Mean Girls That Are Totally Grool

Shammas is an assistant vice president at Credit Suisse, per his LinkedIn profile.

Instagram / Lindsay Lohan

Trending Stories

1

Real Housewives Star Kyle Richards' Go-To Accessory is Just $8

2

Shanna Moakler Breaks Silence on Ex Travis Barker's Hospitalization

3

Brittany Cartwright Says Jax Taylor’s "Rage" Texts Sparked Stassi Feud

He attended the University of South Florida, where he studied mechanical engineering, and was later a finance student at the University of Tampa.

Trending Stories

1

Real Housewives Star Kyle Richards' Go-To Accessory is Just $8

2

Shanna Moakler Breaks Silence on Ex Travis Barker's Hospitalization

3

Brittany Cartwright Says Jax Taylor’s "Rage" Texts Sparked Stassi Feud

4

Dakota Johnson Reacts to Being Tied Into Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Case

5

We'll Never Get Over These Stranger Things Deaths

Latest News

Anthropologie's 4th of July Sale: Score $200 Dresses for Under $50

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas Are Married

Coach Outlet 4th of July Sale: Score a $430 Best-Selling Tote for $96

Stranger Things: Where Demobats Fall in Our Monsters Ranking

Exclusive

How G Flip is Flipping the Script on Being a LGBTQ+ Role Model

Exclusive

How Physical Addresses Misconceptions About Eating Disorders

J.Crew's Huge 4th of July Sale Has Unbelievable Deals Up to 90% Off