Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas Are Married

Watch : Lindsay Lohan is ENGAGED to BF Bader Shammas

Surprise! Lindsay Lohan is a married woman.

On July 2, her 36th birthday, the Mean Girls actress shared an Instagram tribute to her longtime partner Bader Shammas, calling him her "husband." Her rep later confirmed to E! News that Lindsay is married.

In her post, with contained a selfie of the couple, the star wrote, "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday."

Lindsay had announced last November that she was engaged to Bader, with her rep adding that the two have been together for three years.

"My love. My life. My family. My future," the actress wrote on Instagram at the time, showing off her diamond engagement ring. "@bader.shammas #love."

Bader, the son of a Lebanese mom and Kuwaiti dad, resides in Dubai, where Lohan has lived for the past few years.