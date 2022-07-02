Coach Outlet 4th of July Sale: Score a $430 Best-Selling Tote for $96 & Other Can't-Miss 75% Off Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The best 4th of July sales aren't just happening in home, furniture and appliances. In fact, 4th of July is a great time to shop summer fashion, especially if you're big on designer bags and accessories.
Coach Outlet is currently holding a huge 4th of July sitewide deal where everything is on sale for an extra 15% off. It's a can't-miss sale that includes new summer arrivals, the Coach Pride 2022 collection and the recently dropped Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring Collection, which features cool stylized Mickey designs that are on sale now for 60% off.
If you want to score the best deals of them all, be sure to check out Coach Outlet's clearance section where every item is on sale for 75% off. You can find some serious jaw-dropping deals like this sophisticated and sleek $430 tote bag for just $96 or a perfect-for-gifting $130 magnetic Signature card case for $30.
We've rounded up some of the best deals you can find during Coach Outlet's 4th of July sale. Check those out below.
The Best 75% Off Deals From Coach Outlet's 4th of July Sale
Coach Corner Zip Wristlet With Mini Vintage Rose Print
Coach's Corner Zip Wristlets are cute, practical and highly versatile. The colors on this wristlet are so vibrant, it's the perfect little accessory for the season. It's originally $78, but you can get it on sale today for as low as $20.
Coach Magnetic Card Case In Signature Canvas
Coach's magnetic card case in Signature Canvas is perfectly sized to fit in your pocket and features five outside credit card slots. There are three colors available: black, bright blue and Miami red. They're originally $128, but you can get it today for $33. These make great gifts!
Coach Tech Wallet
Coach's sleek tech wallets have six credit card slots and can was made to fit all iPhone and Samsung Galaxy phones. It comes in four colors: pink, green, black and white. You can get it on sale today for $64.
Coach Dempsey Large Corner Zip Wristlet In Signature Jacquard
This large wristlet is perfect for a casual summer day out. It comes in three colors: blue, pink and green. It's originally $138, but it's on sale now for $35.
Coach Mini Jamie Camera Bag
The Coach Mini Jamie Camera Bag is ideal for days when you just want to carry around the essentials. It comes in five colors including white, black and pink. Best part is, it's on sale for $71.
Coach Mollie Tote
The Mollie Tote is not only sophisticated, it's spacious enough to fit your iPad, a large wallet, a water bottle and more. It comes in six colors, including this pretty powder blue. It's originally $428, but is on sale now for $96. Such a great deal!
Coach Long Zip Around Wallet
Love the colors of the purse above? Why not get a matching wallet? Coach's shopper-fave long zip around wallet features 12 credit card slots, full-length bill compartments and a zip coin pocket. It's originally $268, but it's on sale now for $68. There are five other colors to choose from.
Coach Track Pack In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet shoppers are obsessed with the Track Pack in Signature Canvas one called it an "absolute smashing hit." Another recent reviewer wrote, "I absolutely love this for when I want something small and easy to carry. Night out with the girls, going shopping, or at the movies, theme park etc., this is my go to bag for that. Have had so many compliments on it too. Definitely would buy again." There are three bold colors to choose from and they're on sale for $101.
Other Can't-Miss Deals From Coach Outlet's 4th of July Sale
Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring Kisslock Bag
This extra cute bag from the recently released Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring collection is a must-have piece for Mickey fans. As if the ears weren't enough, we're adore the details like the lining in Mickey's iconic colors.
Coach Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Brynn Crossbody
There are so many obsession-worthy pieces in the Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring for Coach, including the Brynn crossbody which is already a shopper-fave silhouette.
Coach Jolie Sandal
The adorable rainbow-colored Jolie sandal is just the kind of shoe that gets all the compliments. It's originally $178, but you can get it today for $76. How can out not be happy when you look down and see these on?
Coach Crossover Men's Sandal With Stripes
This is such a chic pair of slides, it's no wonder why sizes are selling out fast. It's even better now that it's on sale for an extra 15% off.
Dempsey Tote 22 With Coach Patch
This tote was pretty much made for summer. It's made with straw and refined pebble leather, comes with a detachable 22.5-inch strap for crossbody wear, and it's on sale for $146. It's a new arrival to Coach Outlet, so be sure to snag it while it's on sale today.
Coach Pennie Shoulder Bag In Colorblock
The elegant Pennie shoulder bag is made even more stylish with the colorblock. It's so versatile, you can dress it up or down. Plus, it's on sale now for $152. Considering it's originally $450, you're scoring a amazing deal.
Coach Sydney Satchel
According to Coach Outlet shoppers, the Sydney satchel bag may be compact but it holds a surprising amount of stuff. It comes in five colors including this beautiful powder blue. Right now it's on sale for $135.
Coach Rowan Satchel In Rainbow Signature Canvas
This colorful satchel from Coach Outlet's Pride 2022 collection is on sale now for just $119. It's super cute, and that rainbow strap just sells it for us.
Coach Gallery Tote In Signature Canvas With Strawberry Print
Coach took their best-selling Gallery Tote and gave it a sweet strawberry twist for summer. It's originally $350, but you can add it to your bag today for $110. Not bad at all!
Looking for more great 4th of July deals to shop? Check out our guide to the best 4th of July 2022 deals here.