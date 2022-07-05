32 High-Waisted Bikinis That Will Help You Feel Your Best This Summer

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you can't celebrate National Bikini Day by wearing a bathing suit while you lounge poolside with a drink in your hand, you can do the second best thing: shopping for new swimwear to wear throughout the summer. The thought of buying and trying on swimsuits may be a little bit nerve-wracking for a lot of us, but that's what's why you need to check out some high-waisted bikinis. They're everything you need and more.
You get the versatility of a two-piece swimsuit along with some moderate coverage that is comforting, flattering, and oh-so-stylish. If you want to feel like you're dressed up and put-together at your next pool party, these high-waisted options are worth checking out from Target, Good American, Amazon, Cupshe, Monday Swimwear, and Free People.
High-Waisted Bikinis from Amazon
Pink Queen Removable Strap Wrap High Waist Bikini Set
Neon hues are always a fun choice for summer. This swimsuit comes in 36 colors and patterns. This suit has 11,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bdcoco Women's High Waist Two Pieces Bikini Set
Whether you're on a vacation or if you just want to feel like you're on a getaway, this tassel-decorated swimsuit is the perfect choice. It comes in nine colorways.
Suuksess Wrap Bikini Set
Get some lift from this push-up top and some tummy control from the ruched bathing suit bottoms. This suit has 13,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
CharmLeaks Women's Halter Bikini
Go for a sporty look with this high-coverage top and high-waisted bottoms. This suit comes in 17 colors.
This suit has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tempt Me Women Two Piece High Waisted Bikini Set
You're going to want one of these off-the-shoulder swimsuits in every color. There are 38 to choose from.
This suit has 12,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tempt Me Women Two Piece Vintage Swimsuit
This ruched swimsuit adds a vintage aesthetic to your wardrobe. It comes in 35 colors and patterns. This suit has 12,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mooslover Women One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini
Redefine chic in this black, side-tie swimsuit. The other colorways are just as beautiful.
This suit comes in 24 colors and it has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This bathing suit was recommended by Kate Upton, Olivia Culpo, and Summer House star Paige DeSorbo. It's an E! Shopping Editor favorite too.
High-Waisted Bikinis from Monday Swimwear
Monday Swimwear Riviera Bottom
The Rivera Swim Bottoms from Monday Swimwear are ultra-flattering with a high-cut leg. This style comes in four colorways and there are many matching tops to choose from.
Monday Swimwear Argentina Bottom
Look and feel luxurious in these elegant, textured bikini bottoms. These come in four colors and there are four matching tops to choose from.
High-Waisted Bikinis from Good American
Good American Good Waist Bottom and Ruched Top
These are such a staple for summer. Get them in every color. They're incredibly flattering, smoothing, and sculpting. Get them in pink, black, leopard, purple, blue, and ivory. There are so many options that coordinate well with these bottoms, but the ruched halter top is a standout choice.
Good American Good Waist Compression Bottom and Matching Tops
This compression bottom from Good American is high-waisted and it hugs your body in all of the right places. This is a confidence-boosting summer must-have. This bright green is stunning, but you can also get these in black. The one-shoulder swim top or the zip-up swim shirt perfectly complement these bottoms.
Good American Sparkle Good Waist Cheeky and Demi Top
Get your shine on in this super soft, shimmery fabric that keeps its shape with a supportive, flattering fit. This also comes in silver and green. Khloe Kardashian posted a photo in this glittery look from her brand in May 2022.
High-Waisted Bikinis from Cupshe
Cupshe Eden Floral Puff Sleeve & Extra Cheeky High Waist Set
How fashionable is this puff sleeve top? You can even rock it as a crop top with your favorite jean shorts or a cute skirt. JoJo Fletcher designed this one as a part of her capsule collection with Cupshe.
Cupshe Teal And White Striped High Waisted Bikini
Feel sporty and cute in this teal and white striped high-waisted bikini. The top has removable padding too.
Cupshe Purple Lace Up High Waisted Bikini
Hit the beach in this purple, lace-up bikini.
Cupshe Ribbed Red Bowknot Red Bikini
Turn heads in this red hot bowknot bikini set.
Cupshe Polka Dot And Floral Twist Bikini
Don't be afraid to mix patterns. This floral and polka dot bikini is super fashion-forward.
Cupshe Teal Solid Ruffle High Waisted Bikini
The Cupshe Teal Solid Ruffle High Waisted Bikini is both supportive, chic, and modern with its ruffles at the top and shirred details at the front.
Cupshe Paula Bandeau High Waisted Bikini
Bring some chic to the beach with this under-tie swimsuit set.
Cupshe Spring Macaron One Shoulder Cutout And High Waist Bikini Set
Add some pastel tones to your swimsuit collection with this one-shoulder colorblocked look that's both sexy and sweet.
Cupshe Love Struck Long Sleeve Top & V Front High Waist Bikini Set
Switch things up and opt for this long sleeve swimsuit set from JoJo Fletcher's collection. You can wear that high-waisted black bottom with so many different swim tops too.
High-Waisted Bikinis from Target
Kona Sol Animal Print High Leg High Waist Medium Coverage Bikini Bottom and Pieced Underwire Bikini Top
This medium-coverage look is the perfect hybrid between a conventional high-waisted bikini and a low-rise option.
High-Waisted Bikinis from Free People
Perfect Moment High Waist Bikini Set
Get your surf on in this red, white, and blue swimsuit. The fabric has UV/UPF50+ sun protection.
If you're looking for more swimsuit picks, check out these affordable picks recommended by Summer House star Paige DeSorbo.