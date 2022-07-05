32 High-Waisted Bikinis That Will Help You Feel Your Best This Summer

Look chic and feel comfortable in these swimsuits from Target, Amazon, Cupshe, Good American, Monday Swimwear, and Free People.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 05, 2022
If you can't celebrate National Bikini Day by wearing a bathing suit while you lounge poolside with a drink in your hand, you can do the second best thing: shopping for new swimwear to wear throughout the summer. The thought of buying and trying on swimsuits may be a little bit nerve-wracking for a lot of us, but that's what's why you need to check out some high-waisted bikinis. They're everything you need and more.

You get the versatility of a two-piece swimsuit along with some moderate coverage that is comforting, flattering, and oh-so-stylish. If you want to feel like you're dressed up and put-together at your next pool party, these high-waisted options are worth checking out from Target, Good American, Amazon, Cupshe, Monday Swimwear, and Free People.

High-Waisted Bikinis from Amazon

Pink Queen Removable Strap Wrap High Waist Bikini Set

Neon hues are always a fun choice for summer. This swimsuit comes in 36 colors and patterns. This suit has 11,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$16-$31
Amazon

Bdcoco Women's High Waist Two Pieces Bikini Set

Whether you're on a vacation or if you just want to feel like you're on a getaway, this tassel-decorated swimsuit is the perfect choice. It comes in nine colorways.

$29-$33
Amazon

Suuksess Wrap Bikini Set

Get some lift from this push-up top and some tummy control from the ruched bathing suit bottoms. This suit has 13,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$33-$36
Amazon

CharmLeaks Women's Halter Bikini

Go for a sporty look with this high-coverage top and high-waisted bottoms. This suit comes in 17 colors.

This suit has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$19-$30
Amazon

Tempt Me Women Two Piece High Waisted Bikini Set

You're going to want one of these off-the-shoulder swimsuits in every color. There are 38 to choose from.

This suit has 12,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$17-$33
Amazon

Tempt Me Women Two Piece Vintage Swimsuit

This ruched swimsuit adds a vintage aesthetic to your wardrobe. It comes in 35 colors and patterns. This suit has 12,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$23-$33
Amazon

Mooslover Women One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini

Redefine chic in this black, side-tie swimsuit. The other colorways are just as beautiful.

This suit comes in 24 colors and it has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This bathing suit was recommended by Kate UptonOlivia Culpo, and Summer House star Paige DeSorbo. It's an E! Shopping Editor favorite too.

 
$19-$36
Amazon

Sporlike Women Ruffle High Waist Swimsuit

This is just a classic look: a high-waisted bikini bottom with a bow-adorned top.

This suit has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$29-$33
Amazon

High-Waisted Bikinis from Monday Swimwear

Monday Swimwear Riviera Bottom

The Rivera Swim Bottoms from Monday Swimwear are ultra-flattering with a high-cut leg. This style comes in four colorways and there are many matching tops to choose from.

$88
Swim Bottom
$77-$98
Matching Tops

Monday Swimwear Argentina Bottom

Look and feel luxurious in these elegant, textured bikini bottoms. These come in four colors and there are four matching tops to choose from.

$88
Bottom
$74-$84
Matching Tops

High-Waisted Bikinis from Good American

Good American Good Waist Bottom and Ruched Top

These are such a staple for summer. Get them in every color. They're incredibly flattering, smoothing, and sculpting. Get them in pink, black, leopard, purple, blue, and ivory. There are so many options that coordinate well with these bottoms, but the ruched halter top is a standout choice.

$49
$39
Bottom
$55
Top

Good American Good Waist Compression Bottom and Matching Tops

This compression bottom from Good American is high-waisted and it hugs your body in all of the right places. This is a confidence-boosting summer must-have. This bright green is stunning, but you can also get these in black. The one-shoulder swim top or the zip-up swim shirt perfectly complement these bottoms.

$60
Bottom
$55
One-Shoulder Top
$90
Swim Shirt

Good American Sparkle Good Waist Cheeky and Demi Top

Get your shine on in this super soft, shimmery fabric that keeps its shape with a supportive, flattering fit. This also comes in silver and green. Khloe Kardashian posted a photo in this glittery look from her brand in May 2022.

$60
Bottom
$70
Top

Good American Jacquard Better Bikini Bottom and

Orange you obsessed with this terry woven fabric? This texture fabric is just so indulgent that you'll want it in black too.

$50
Bottom
$60
Matching Demi Top
$50
Matching Tie Top

High-Waisted Bikinis from Cupshe

Cupshe Eden Floral Puff Sleeve & Extra Cheeky High Waist Set

How fashionable is this puff sleeve top? You can even rock it as a crop top with your favorite jean shorts or a cute skirt. JoJo Fletcher designed this one as a part of her capsule collection with Cupshe.

$37
Cupshe

Cupshe Marsala Twist High Waisted Bikini

This is one of Cupshe's best-selling styles. The top is twisted at the front and it has adjustable straps. The high-waisted bottom delivers flattering coverage. This suit comes in five colors. You can also get this at Amazon.

$28
Cupshe

Cupshe Teal And White Striped High Waisted Bikini

Feel sporty and cute in this teal and white striped high-waisted bikini. The top has removable padding too.

$29
Cupshe

Cupshe Purple Lace Up High Waisted Bikini

Hit the beach in this purple, lace-up bikini.

$25
$16
Cupshe

Cupshe Ribbed Red Bowknot Red Bikini

Turn heads in this red hot bowknot bikini set.

$28
$23
Cupshe

Cupshe Polka Dot And Floral Twist Bikini

Don't be afraid to mix patterns. This floral and polka dot bikini is super fashion-forward.

$33
Cupshe

Cupshe Teal Solid Ruffle High Waisted Bikini

The Cupshe Teal Solid Ruffle High Waisted Bikini is both supportive, chic, and modern with its ruffles at the top and shirred details at the front.

$28
$17
Cupshe

Cupshe Paula Bandeau High Waisted Bikini

Bring some chic to the beach with this under-tie swimsuit set.

$28
Cupshe

Cupshe Spring Macaron One Shoulder Cutout And High Waist Bikini Set

Add some pastel tones to your swimsuit collection with this one-shoulder colorblocked look that's both sexy and sweet.

$26
Cupshe

Cupshe Love Struck Long Sleeve Top & V Front High Waist Bikini Set

Switch things up and opt for this long sleeve swimsuit set from JoJo Fletcher's collection. You can wear that high-waisted black bottom with so many different swim tops too.

$38
Cupshe

High-Waisted Bikinis from Target

Shade & Shore Lace-Up High Waist High Leg Extra Cheeky Bikini Bottom and Longline Cut Out Bikini Top

This olive green fabric looks beautiful against any skin tone. How much do you love the lace-up ties at the sides? Complete the look with this long-line, cut-out bikini top.

$23
Bottom @ Target
$25
Top @ Target

Kona Sol Paneled Shirred High Waist Medium Coverage Bikini Bottom and

Ruching always looks good and you can never go wrong with a black swimsuit, right? This matching top has removable straps.

$20
Bottom @ Target
$20
Top @ Target

Kona Sol Animal Print High Leg High Waist Medium Coverage Bikini Bottom and Pieced Underwire Bikini Top

This medium-coverage look is the perfect hybrid between a conventional high-waisted bikini and a low-rise option. 

$20
Bottom @ Target
$23
Top @ Target

Xhilaration Lime Green High Waist Bikini Bottom and

Go bold with this fluorescent green bikini.

$18
Bottom @ Target
$18
Top @ Target

Kona So Black/White

Black and white is such a classic look and this floral pattern is just beautiful for summer. 

$20
Bottom @ Target
$23
Top @ Target

Kona Sol Blush High Leg High Waist Medium Coverage Bikini Bottom

Nothing says summer quite like gingham fabric, right? It's just such a classic aesthetic, especially this time of year.

$20
Bottom @ Target
$23
Top @ Target

Shade & Shore Black

This is such a showstopper. Bring some high fashion to the pool party with this swimsuit.

$23
Top @ Target
$20
Bottom @ Target

High-Waisted Bikinis from Free People

Perfect Moment High Waist Bikini Set

Get your surf on in this red, white, and blue swimsuit. The fabric has UV/UPF50+ sun protection.

$200-$220
Free People

If you're looking for more swimsuit picks, check out these affordable picks recommended by Summer House star Paige DeSorbo.

