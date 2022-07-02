See What Sharna Burgess’ "Heaven" Is Like as She Snuggles with Her and Brian Austin Green's Baby Boy

Sharna Burgess is soaking up the sweet moments.
The Dancing With the Stars pro, who welcomed a baby boy named Zane with Brian Austin Green on June 28, took to her Instagram Story to share a video of her newborn son resting on her chest. And to hint at how she is feeling as a new mom, she paired the touching clip with an audio of Kane Brown's song "Heaven."
In the video, posted on July 1, Sharna reclines on a bed as she snuggles with her little one, who is wrapped up in a brown blanket. After shaking her head over her son's cuteness, she flashes a smile at the camera.
Sharna first announced Zane's birth on June 30, sharing a picture of his hand wrapped around Brian's finger. In her Instagram post, she noted Zane arrived at 12:12 p.m. and that her "heart is now forever outside of my body."
As for the moments before his arrival? Brian noted that Sharna was "just the best" when it came time for the delivery.
"Her water broke Sunday night," Brian exclusively shared with E! News on June 30, adding that when they went to their pre-scheduled doctor's appointment the next morning, it was time for action.
"The doctor said, ‘Yeah, for sure your water is broken. You guys are packed, right? I'm sending you to the hospital,'" Brian recalled. "So we went to the hospital and she's amazing."
Though Zane is only a few days old, the actor—who is also dad to sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5 with Megan Fox and 20-year-old Kassius with Vanessa Marcil—said his youngest already resembles "a mixture" of himself and Sharna.
"Just like the other ones," he said, referencing his older kids. "She has strong genes. I have strong genes. So apparently we're both mashed in there."