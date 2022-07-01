Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Denies Bugging Her Room

Britney Spears' dad is hitting back at claims that he bugged the singer's bedroom during her 13-year conservatorship.
The allegations first came to light in 2021's The New York Times Presents: "Controlling Britney Spears," in which a former member of Britney's security team alleged that Jamie monitored the pop star's phone and placed a listening device in her bedroom without her knowledge. At the time, Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart told the Times that the accusations "must be fully and aggressively investigated."
Now, in court documents filed on June 29 and obtained by E! News on July 1, attorneys for Jamie called those allegations "salacious and false."
"In fact, there are no documents regarding the alleged bugging or surveillance of Britney's bedroom, and this is because it never happened," read the filing, which also argued that Jamie's legal team have provided documents to Britney's attorney "showing that the assertions of Britney's counsel regarding the so-called 'spying operation' have no merit."
In a separate filing also submitted on June 29, Jamie's lawyers said "there was never any spying of Britney's bedroom."
Since last fall, when Britney's conservatorship was terminated, her attorney has been trying to depose Jamie over his alleged misconduct while acting as the Grammy winner's conservator for more than a decade. In a motion filed by Rosengart in May, he claimed that Jamie "has engaged in stonewalling and obstruction—for over six months—dodging his deposition and repeatedly failing to respond to simple requests for basic information."
Meanwhile, per Rosengart's motion, Jamie and his legal team have been "seeking to take his daughter's deposition."
According to Rosengart, he hopes to depose Jamie to question him about "the spying operation alleged and exposed by a whistleblower and The New York Times," as well as other allegations.
On "Controlling Britney Spears," which premiered on FX and Hulu in September, Alex Vlasov—a former Black Box Security employee who said he worked with the Britney's team for almost nine years—claimed that the star's management used an iPad signed into the same iCloud account she used on her iPhone to monitor her calls and texts. Vlasov also alleged that the 40-year-old's management had "an audio recording device put into Britney's bedroom."
Though the latest court filing from Jamie's attorneys did not address allegations of the 69-year-old patriarch surveilling his daughter's phone, a source familiar with the matter tells E! News previous court documents that are currently sealed did address the claims.
E! News reached out to Britney and Jamie's attorneys for comment but did not hear back.