Olivia O’Brien Clarifies Comments About Pete Davidson Dating Rumors

Olivia O’Brien said her comments about Pete Davidson have been taken "out of context." Find out what she really has to say about their dating rumors.

Watch: Pete Davidson DENIES He Previously Dated Olivia O'Brien

Olivia O'Brien is setting the record straight. 

One day after addressing old rumors that she once dated Pete Davidson, the "Josslyn" singer is clarifying what really did—and didn't—happen between them. 

She spoke on the June 29 episode of the BFFs podcast about an anonymous and unverified rumor that claimed Pete previously "ended things with B-list popstar/influencer he had been seeing" before he dated Phoebe Dynevor in 2021.

In a segment titled "Olivia O'Brien Talks Secret Relationship With Pete Davidson," host Dave Portnoy asked Olivia if that rumor was about her. "True or false?" he said, before she responded, "Um, yeah. Uh, Pete. Um, I didn't think—I didn't think that anyone knew about that. I really didn't." The 22-year-old added, "Yeah, yeah, we, that's true. Nice guy."

Olivia went on to say that this was "a long time ago," around October 2020, and explained that Pete ended things over text by telling her he was "seeing someone else." 

But now, Olivia feels that her words have been taken "out of context." She clarified on her Instagram Story on June 30, "i never claimed to date anyone. stop trying to start weird drama over me texting someone 2 years ago. jesus christ." 

photos
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

She said she was asked "a VERY specific question" and urged fans to "watch the f--king interview." 

For the record, you can watch the entire interaction below.

The self-described "professional oversharer" seemed to poke fun at the entire scenario in another Instagram Story, sharing a photo of a card from the game "Truth or Dab," with the premise "Answer the question or take a dab." Olivia revealed the card she drew: "What's your biggest online screw up?"  

Pete has also since denied they were romantic. His rep told E! News on June 30, "There is no truth to this—they were friends and hung a few times." (Olivia also said they only saw each other in person a few times.) 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Will Heath/NBC

Last spring, Pete was spotted hanging out with Phoebe, but by August, a source told E! News that the Saturday Night Live star and the British actress had gone their separate ways. "They had fun, but it wasn't sustainable being so far apart," the insider shared at the time. "It was great while it lasted, but they both agreed it was best to move on."

Pete has been dating Kim Kardashian since the fall, and her sister Khloe Kardashian seems to think it's the real deal. She tweeted last month, "She is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE."

