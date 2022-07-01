Olivia O’Brien Clarifies Comments About Pete Davidson Dating Rumors

Watch : Pete Davidson DENIES He Previously Dated Olivia O'Brien

Olivia O'Brien is setting the record straight.

One day after addressing old rumors that she once dated Pete Davidson, the "Josslyn" singer is clarifying what really did—and didn't—happen between them.

She spoke on the June 29 episode of the BFFs podcast about an anonymous and unverified rumor that claimed Pete previously "ended things with B-list popstar/influencer he had been seeing" before he dated Phoebe Dynevor in 2021.

In a segment titled "Olivia O'Brien Talks Secret Relationship With Pete Davidson," host Dave Portnoy asked Olivia if that rumor was about her. "True or false?" he said, before she responded, "Um, yeah. Uh, Pete. Um, I didn't think—I didn't think that anyone knew about that. I really didn't." The 22-year-old added, "Yeah, yeah, we, that's true. Nice guy."

Olivia went on to say that this was "a long time ago," around October 2020, and explained that Pete ended things over text by telling her he was "seeing someone else."

But now, Olivia feels that her words have been taken "out of context." She clarified on her Instagram Story on June 30, "i never claimed to date anyone. stop trying to start weird drama over me texting someone 2 years ago. jesus christ."