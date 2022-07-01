Why Paul Reiser Gave His Threesome Scene to The Boys’ Co-Star Jensen Ackles

Watch : The Boys Cast REACTS to That Charlize Theron Cameo

The Boys rarely leaves anything to the imagination—and Paul Reiser wasn't about to take any chances.

The Mad About You star—who is having a bit of a television renaissance at the moment, as his character Dr. Owens also played a major role in the fourth season of Stranger Things—plays the Legend on season three of Prime Video's superhero hit.

In the July 1 episode, Paul's co-star Jensen Ackles, who plays Soldier Boy, is seen engaging in a tawdry threesome with two of The Legend's employees. If that wasn't scandalous enough, it turns out it was supposed to be Paul himself in the scene!

"That was originally going to be me," Paul told TV Insider on July 1, "my character was going to be with the two women."

The 66-year-old actor said he didn't feel comfortable about participating, so he thought of Jensen and said "we'll give that to him." The scene featured Jensen, whose Solider Boy character debuted in season three, smoking a cigarette while wearing a kimono.

We're not saying Paul couldn't have pulled it off, but we aren't complaining about the visual it provided us.