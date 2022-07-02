See Where Stranger Things' Demobats Fall in Our Ranking of the Monsters

Watch : Stranger Things Season 4: The Creation of Vecna

Warning: This story includes spoilers for Stranger Things season four, volume two.

The Duffer Brothers have given us another monster to fear.

In Stranger Things season four, volume two, viewers watched as Demobats—part-demon, part-bat creatures—attacked and killed Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). Though Eddie purposefully put himself in harm's way to help his friends—played by Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke—in the Upside Down, it didn't make the battle any less frightening. The massive, flying monsters attacked Eddie from all angles, leaving him a bloody mess by the end.

Bone-chilling stuff, right?

So, we find ourselves wondering where the Demobats rank among the other terrifying beasts of Stranger Things. Specifically, could the Demobats be more deadly than season two's Demodogs? How would they fair against the OG big bad, the Demogorgon? They have to be more vicious than season three's The Flayed, right?

Lucky for you, we've thought all of this through and have ranked all the bad guys from your favorite Netflix series.