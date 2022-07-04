Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower Teases Vecna and Will's Connection

Warning: This story includes spoilers for Stranger Things season four, volume two.
Vecna may've been knocked down, but he's sure to come back swinging in season five.
Episode nine of season four had Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) being severely injured thanks to the efforts of Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke). However, when the trio went to confirm that Vecna (a.k.a. Henry and 001) really died, the monster had vanished into thin air.
Will (Noah Schnapp), who was lost in the Upside Down in season one and had been possessed by Vecna's Mind Flayer in season two, eventually confirms the villain is still very much alive as he can feel him. Well, that's concerning to say the least.
On how this might come into play come season five, E! News turned to Jamie for answers.
"We all know by now that Vecna and Will have history," Jamie told E! News. "So it would be a joy to to get back in there as I'll gently put it."
#ProtectWill, anyone?
Though the season four villain wouldn't confirm whether Vecna and Will would share any screen time in future episodes, he did reveal that he'd like to see his character interact with one specific member of the group: Will's brother Jonathan (Charlie Heaton).
"I'd love to work with that character," he shared. "I'd like to be able to get into anyone's brain on this."
And Stranger Things co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer have certainly set the stage for an action-packed final season. The volume two episodes claimed the lives of Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), left Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) in a coma and had the town of Hawkins ripped into pieces thanks to new gateways into the Upside Down opening.
Regarding Vecna's plans for the town and his rival Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Jamie diplomatically answered, "My lips are sealed. You'll have to wait and see. I think Matt and Ross got something beautiful cooking and they'll let us know in good time."
We'll be feeling upside down until we get another season five update, that's for sure.
All of Stranger Things season four is available to stream on Netflix.