The Fate of Magnum P.I., Why Women Kill and Other Shows Revealed

First up, the rare network television second life! After CBS canceled the Magnum P.I. reboot after four seasons in May, NBC has picked up the series for not one, but two new seasons, E! News confirms. The network ordered 20 new episodes in total, to be split between the seasons.

The show's star Jay Hernandez celebrated the news on July 1, tweeting: "It was a bit circuitous but we did it! Your love & support helped get us over the finish line, thank you & thanks to @nbc for stepping up! Time to dust off the Aloha shirt! #ohana"

Why Women Kill, the Paramount+ anthology series which had already been renewed for a third season, was not so lucky.

"Paramount+ has made the difficult decision not to move forward with season three of Why Women Kill," the streamer said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "We would like to thank our partners at CBS Studios and Imagine Television Studios, the amazing creator and showrunner Marc Cherry and the incredible writers, cast and crew for two memorable seasons."

The first season of Why Women Kill, which aired on CBS All Access, starred Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Alexandra Daddario, with Allison Tolman taking the lead when the show moved to Paramount+ in season two.

Casting for season three had not yet been announced.