The Fate of Magnum P.I., Why Women Kill and Other Shows Revealed

It's a busier time than ever in the land of TV! What's getting renewed? What's been canceled? What network drama is switching networks?! Get all of the latest information here.

By Daniel Trainor Jul 01, 2022 8:49 PMTags
TVAmy PoehlerCelebrities
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

In today's fast-paced TV world, blink and you might miss important news about some of your favorite shows.

Don't worry, we've got you covered. 

First up, the rare network television second life! After CBS canceled the Magnum P.I. reboot after four seasons in May, NBC has picked up the series for not one, but two new seasons, E! News confirms. The network ordered 20 new episodes in total, to be split between the seasons. 

The show's star Jay Hernandez celebrated the news on July 1, tweeting: "It was a bit circuitous but we did it! Your love & support helped get us over the finish line, thank you & thanks to @nbc for stepping up! Time to dust off the Aloha shirt! #ohana"

Why Women Kill, the Paramount+ anthology series which had already been renewed for a third season, was not so lucky. 

"Paramount+ has made the difficult decision not to move forward with season three of Why Women Kill," the streamer said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "We would like to thank our partners at CBS Studios and Imagine Television Studios, the amazing creator and showrunner Marc Cherry and the incredible writers, cast and crew for two memorable seasons."

The first season of Why Women Kill, which aired on CBS All Accessstarred Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Alexandra Daddario, with Allison Tolman taking the lead when the show moved to Paramount+ in season two.

Casting for season three had not yet been announced. 

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Over on the CW, the run of Tom Swift was, well, swift. The Nancy Drew spin-off was canceled on June 30 after airing only five episodes, according to Deadline. CBS Studios is reportedly trying to shop the series elsewhere.

Don't plan on taking any more trips to Duncanville. The Fox animated comedy from executive producer Amy Poehler, with a voice cast including Poehler, Wiz Khalifa, Rashida Jones and Ty Burrell, has been canceled after three seasons.

For more updates on the latest TV renewals and cancelations, keep reading.

CBS
Renewed: Magnum P.I. (NBC/CBS)

CBS canceled the reboot in May, but NBC saved it and ordered two more seasons. "It was a bit circuitous but we did it!" star Jay Hernandez tweeted. "Your love & support helped get us over the finish line, thank you & thanks to @nbc for stepping up! Time to dust off the Aloha shirt! #ohana"

Paramount+
Canceled: Why Women Kill (Paramount+)

The streamer renewed the series for a third season in late 2021, before pulling the plug on their plans this July. "Paramount+ has made the difficult decision not to move forward with Season 3 of Why Women Kill," the streamer said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "We would like to thank our partners at CBS Studios and Imagine Television Studios, the amazing creator and showrunner Marc Cherry and the incredible writers, cast and crew for two memorable seasons."

The CW
Canceled: Tom Swift (The CW)

The Nancy Drew spin-off was canceled after only five episodes. 

FOX
Canceled: Duncanville (Fox)

The Fox animated comedy from Amy Poehler and a voice cast that included Poehler, Rashida Jones, Ty Burrell and Wiz Khalifa was canceled after three seasons. The series has six remaining episodes that will air on Hulu later in 2022.

Kurt Iswarienko/FX
Renewed: The Old Man (FX)

The Jeff Bridges-led series will return for a second season.

Mark Hill/Hulu
Canceled: Woke (Hulu)

The Lamorne Morris-starring Woke, inspired by the life of award-winning artist Keith Knight, was canceled after two seasons on Hulu.

Netflix
Renewed: Selling Sunset (Netflix)

On June 22, Netflix announced that the glitzy real estate saga been renewed for not one, but two more seasons. Production on season six is expected to start in summer 2022.

Michael Moriatis/Stalwart Productions/AMC
Renewed: Dark Winds (AMC)

Dark Winds may've just premiered on AMC and AMC+ on June 12, but it's already been renewed for a second season.

CBC
Ending: Workin' Moms (CBC Television)

The Canadian sitcom, which streams on Netflix in the United States, will be ending with its seventh season.

WarnerMedia
Ending: Snowpiercer (TNT)

Snowpiercer's final season will be season four on TNT.

Hallmark
Renewed: When Calls the Heart (Hallmark Channel)

When Calls the Heart is officially Hallmark Channel's longest-running series. The show was renewed for a 10th season in June 2022.

TBS
Canceled: The Big D (TBS)

TBS canceled the show before its slated July 7 premiere.

Courtesy of HBO Max
Renewed: Hacks (HBO Max)

Deborah and Ava's story continues in season three of the HBO Max series, written by Lucia AnielloPaul W. Downs and Jen Statsky.

Mark Johnson/HBO Max
Renewed: Starstruck (HBO Max)

This heartwarming rom-com of a series will return for a third season.

Beth Dubber/HBO Max
Canceled: Made For Love (HBO Max)

HBO Max announced season two of Made For Love will be the show's last. "We are tremendously grateful for the truly spectacular journey of these past two seasons, courtesy of Alissa Nutting, Christina Lee, Cristin, Billy, Ray and the entire Made For Love cast and creative team—especially Zelda the talking dolphin and everyone's favorite synthetic love interest, Diane," an HBO Max representative said in a statement. "Like a Gogol chip, the series will always be on our minds."

Apple TV+
Renewed: Schmigadoon (Apple TV+)

Apple TV+ renewed the series for season two and added two new stars to the cast: Titus Burgess and Patrick Page.

Prime Video
Renewed: The Boys (Prime Video)

There's more mayhem in store for The Boys. Prime Video renewed the series for a fourth season on June 10.

Prime Video
Renewed: The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video)

Ahead of the season one premiere, Prime Video has renewed The Summer I Turned Pretty for a second season.

James Lisle/HBO Max
Renewed: Tokyo Vice (HBO Max)

The Ansel Elgort-led series has been renewed by HBO Max.

Netflix
Renewed: All of Us Are Dead (Netflix)

All of Us Are Dead will have a second season on Netflix.

FX
Renewed: What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows will be back for a fifth and sixth season on FX.

Tina Thorpe/The CW
Canceled: Legends of the Hidden Temple (The CW)

Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot is canceled after one season on The CW.

Coco Van Oppens/HBO Max
Canceled: Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)

Ridley Scott's HBO Max series Raised by Wolves was canceled in June 2022.

Netflix
Renewed: Is It Cake? (Netflix)

We hope your sweet tooth is ready!

Netflix's Is It Cake? has officially been renewed for a second season.

Ali Paige Goldstein/HBO
Renewed: Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

HBO's Black Lady Sketch Show will return with Robin ThedeGabrielle DennisAshley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend for a fourth season.

Aaron Epstein/HBO Max
Renewed: Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Shiver me timbers! The HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death was renewed for a second season on June 1. 

Apple TV+
Renewed: Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The Gary Oldman-fronted series has been renewed for two seasons after premiering this April.

Liz Fisher/CBS, Paramount+
Ending: The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Season six will be The Good Fight's last. The showrunners announced their decision on May 27, telling Variety they don't want to "overstay your welcome."

Netflix
Renewed: Heartstopper (Netflix)

Netflix renewed Heartstopper for a second and third season on May 20.

Peter Iovino/HBO
Renewed: Barry (HBO)

Barry will be back with a fourth season on HBO!

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

Trending Stories

1

Shanna Moakler Breaks Silence on Ex Travis Barker's Hospitalization

2

Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade Dead at 23 After Cancer Battle

3

Olivia O’Brien Clarifies Comments About Pete Davidson Dating Rumors

4

The Way Stranger Things Handled Will's Feelings For Mike

5

We'll Never Get Over These Stranger Things Deaths

Latest News

Brittany Cartwright Says Jax Taylor’s "Rage" Texts Sparked Stassi Feud

Spray Steph Shep’s Snif Fragrance, and Smell Even Better the Next Day

Olivia O’Brien Clarifies Comments About Pete Davidson Dating Rumors

Why The Boys' Paul Reiser Gave Threesome Scene to Jensen Ackles

Update!

15 Products to Keep Your Pets Safe & Cool This Summer

Journey to the Upside Down With These Stranger Things Gifts

Fate of Magnum P.I., Why Women Kill and Others Revealed