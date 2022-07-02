How G Flip is Flipping the Script When It Comes to Being a LGBTQ+ Role Model in the Music Industry

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
When G Flip performs, they aren't just taking the stage but taking the reins on being something—or better yet, someone—that was missing from their personal journey.
Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, G Flip has started a new chapter in their story as a music artist, including a leg of U.S. shows and freshly-released music. But one thing that has remained the same amongst all these new milestones? Their goal to "fill the gap" when it comes to being a LGBTQ+ role model.
"Growing up, I didn't have many queer figures in my life," G Flip exclusively shared with E! News. "I went to a Catholic primary school and high school—an all-girls high school—and being queer was never talked about. It was never around me and it wasn't really in the media that I was consuming either."
They continued, "And I know if it was around when I was growing up, it would have helped me out because my music is so queer-based. I know that if I was around as a kid, it would've helped me with my identity and my gender identity and sexuality."
So how does G Flip champion the LGBTQ+ community? For them, there is opportunity right in their own projects. The 27-year-old musician shared that 80% of the crew were queer on the set of their last two music videos, "GAY 4 ME" and "GET ME OUTTA HERE."
"My creative director Nas [Bogado] is part of the queer community," they shared. "They're amazing and me and Nas are very passionate about having a queer squad on these very queer-esque music videos and music videos in general. It's super important and God, it's fun."
On June 9, G Flip headlined a sold-out show at the iconic Los Angeles venue The Roxy, taking their talents and those two tracks (amongst many others) onstage with them. Post-performance, they shared that of all the moments during what was "one of the sweatiest shows" they have ever played, being behind the drum kit was their favorite part.
"Before I went solo, I initially thought I was gonna be a drummer for the rest of my life but there was always that itch inside me to be a lead singer or start a solo project," G Flip recalled. "So just seeing all the moments when I'm on drum kit, I really enjoy cause that's my safe little home. That's like where I grew my musicality and everything so just sitting behind the kit is like a very comfortable, peaceful place for me."
For more behind-the-scenes secrets from G Flip's show at The Roxy—and to learn about the new music that is on the way, keep reading. And find out when G Flip is coming to your neighborhood by visiting their website.
Want more backstage access? Here's how Orville Peck is encouraging fans to "be who they are" on his Bronco tour. Plus, get the details on Julianne Hough's Broadway debut in POTUS.