How G Flip is Flipping the Script When It Comes to Being a LGBTQ+ Role Model in the Music Industry

Watch : See Chrishell Stause as a Video Vixen in G Flip's Get Me Outta Here

When G Flip performs, they aren't just taking the stage but taking the reins on being something—or better yet, someone—that was missing from their personal journey.

Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, G Flip has started a new chapter in their story as a music artist, including a leg of U.S. shows and freshly-released music. But one thing that has remained the same amongst all these new milestones? Their goal to "fill the gap" when it comes to being a LGBTQ+ role model.

"Growing up, I didn't have many queer figures in my life," G Flip exclusively shared with E! News. "I went to a Catholic primary school and high school—an all-girls high school—and being queer was never talked about. It was never around me and it wasn't really in the media that I was consuming either."