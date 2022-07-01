Taylor Lautner's Fiancée Taylor Dome Makes a Loca Confession About Her Twilight Allegiance

Taylor Lautner’s fiancée Taylor Dome made a hilarious video where she joked about her former Twilight childhood crush—and it wasn’t his character, Jacob Black.

Watch: Taylor Lautner is Engaged to Longtime GF Tay Dome

Taylor Lautner's fiancée imprinted on the wrong Twilight character!

Taylor Dome—who got engaged to Lautner late 2021—joined in on the "Show your childhood crush, then the person you ended up with" trend on Instagram and poked fun at her initial Team Edward roots.

In the video posted on June 29, Dome showed photos of Robert Pattinson's character Edward Cullen before cutting to a clip of Lautner—who played Edward's rival Jacob Black in the film. Her caption read, "I think it's time to come clean …" to which Lautner took to the comments to write, "Bout time I won something."

Earlier this year, Lautner joked with E! News that he's "still trying to get through" his fiancée's love for the on-screen vampire, who ultimately won over Bella (Kristen Stewart's) heart in the Twilight series. The actor also revealed that the Lemons by Tay founder previously missed her chance to meet Pattinson when she sat next to him on a transatlantic flight but "didn't say hi."

"She was visiting me on the set of a TV show I did called Cuckoo in London," he said told E! News in February. "When she got to me, she was like, 'You'll never guess who I was sitting next to on the plane.'"

photos
Taylor Lautner: Movie Star!

When Lautner found out that Dome didn't introduce herself to her childhood crush, he said the British actor "would've loved" the encounter. Hey, there's always the wedding!

Dome and Lautner first sparked romance rumors in 2018 and made their relationship Instagram official in October of that year. Lautner announced that the pair was engaged on Instagram alongside photos of his candle lit proposal.

John Amis/AP/Shutterstock

"11.11.2021," he wrote at the time "And just like that, all of my wishes came true."

Dome shared the big news on her IG as well, writing: "my absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU."

