Um, Heidi Klum Has the Superhuman Ability to Control Her Sweat

Supermodel? Try superhuman.

According to Heidi Klum, she has the uncanny talent to manage her sweat—especially when it come to keeping a fresh face for the camera. The Making the Cut host made the revelation during her June 30 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, sharing that posing in countless photo shoots has given her the ability control when she sweats on her face.

"I will sweat like crazy where you can't see it," she explained, "but I will tell myself, 'Don't sweat in the face right now because I don't want to have a shiny face.'"

Apparently, Heidi gained mastery over her perspiration over the years to avoid having makeup artists put what she called "that powder puff" on her face to mattify shine.

"I just tell myself not to sweat in the face, and then I just sweat everywhere where you don't see it," she quipped. "That's my talent. It's hidden because I don't show it."