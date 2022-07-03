Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14's Most OMG Moments

Watch : RHOA's Kandi Burruss Explains X-Rated Convo at Children's Party

We a-peach-iate that there's truly never a dull moment on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Season 14 has been especially entertaining with the return of O.G. Shereé Whitfield (and the completed Chateau Shereé!), as well as the promotion of longtime friend-of Marlo Hampton and the arrival of newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross. Not to mention, recurring Housewives Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora.

So far, we've watched the ladies try to get fit courtesy of Drop It With Drew—once the website was back up and running, that is—venture to New York, and best of all, casually discuss "sucking d--k in a locker room" at a children's birthday party.

There's no forgetting what's sure to be a season highlight, either: Shereé's prolonged tribute to potato chips. Just like some people are obsessed with Nicole Kidman's AMC ad, I can't get enough of Shereé detailing her ideal chip texture, all while crunching on some at the same time.