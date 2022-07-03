Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14's Most OMG Moments

From the vibrating underwear debacle to Shereé Whitfield and Drew Sidora's face-off, we've rounded up all of The Real Housewives of Atlanta's best moments from season 14 (so far).

By Allison Crist Jul 03, 2022 11:00 PMTags
TVReality TVReal HousewivesThe Real Housewives Of AtlantaBravoCelebritiesKandi BurrussKenya MooreNBCU
Watch: RHOA's Kandi Burruss Explains X-Rated Convo at Children's Party

We a-peach-iate that there's truly never a dull moment on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Season 14 has been especially entertaining with the return of O.G. Shereé Whitfield (and the completed Chateau Shereé!), as well as the promotion of longtime friend-of Marlo Hampton and the arrival of newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross. Not to mention, recurring Housewives Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora

So far, we've watched the ladies try to get fit courtesy of Drop It With Drew—once the website was back up and running, that is—venture to New York, and best of all, casually discuss "sucking d--k in a locker room" at a children's birthday party. 

There's no forgetting what's sure to be a season highlight, either: Shereé's prolonged tribute to potato chips. Just like some people are obsessed with Nicole Kidman's AMC ad, I can't get enough of Shereé detailing her ideal chip texture, all while crunching on some at the same time. 

photos
The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Season 14 Taglines

To read all about said tribute, as well as RHOA's other show-stopping season 14 moments, scroll through all of our favorite OMG moments below.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. 

Marcus Ingram/Bravo
Kenya's Toddler Trivia Game

Kenya Moore threw her three-year-old daughter Brooklyn an adorable birthday party, but rather than being remembered for its actual celebratory elements, the soiree will most likely live on because of the drama that went down between Shereé Whitfield and Drew Sidora. However, we must never forget that Kenya's version of a party game was quizzing her co-stars on the details of her toddler's life as if they had memorized all of her milestones. Iconic. 

Darnell Williams/Bravo
Adventures With Assistant Anthony

Drew's assistant Anthony was the talk of the town during RHOA's third episode—and not for a good reason. According to the chatter, Anthony had not only been spreading rumors that Drew's husband, Ralph Pittman, is gay, but also going around telling people that Shereé—who may or may not have been employing him as well—had skipped out on paying him. Thankfully, Drew acted swiftly—only she didn't fire him, she simply placed him "on probation." 

Bravo
An Olympic Triumph

Once Drew was disinvited from Sanya Richards-Ross' MommiNation clothing photoshoot, she withdrew her own invitation from Sanya's subsequent Jamaican cooking dinner. However, Drew ended up making a surprise appearance. Things began surprisingly well, but soon, Drew and Sanya started arguing. Sanya's mother took a card from Mama Joyce's book and got involved, but Sanya was able to shut down Drew's accusations of being a clout-chaser with one simple line: "I'm a four-time Olympic gold medalist, put some respect on my name!"

Bravo
(Vibrating) Pantygate 2.0

A cast trip to New York commenced with gifts from Kandi Burruss, as the ladies were there to see her Broadway play, Thoughts of a Colored Man. One such present was a pair of vibrating underwear, which she encouraged the group to wear while they were out—much to Kenya and Marlo Hampton's dismay, since some of their co-stars had brought their husbands. Their refusal became a thing and before we knew it, Andy Cohen was trying on a pair of the undies for himself on Watch What Happens Live.

Bravo
A War of Words

Kandi and Marlo clashed at the Drop It With Drew event, but it was Kenya who ended up getting in a near physical fight with Marlo. She got involved to stick up for Kandi, but because she and Marlo have history, it didn't take long for their brewing tension to spill over and a lot of harsh words to be exchanged. Will they ever be able to build a friendship?! Here's hoping.

Bravo
An Ode to Lays

Watching Shereé tragically get stood up by her longtime boyfriend, Tyrone, in Philadelphia was heart-wrenching to say the least. She subsequently holed up in her house to cope, but while explaining how low she was feeling in a confessional, Sheree then launched into what can only be described as a soliloquy. The subject? Potato chips. "The sea salt, the thick-cut...to die for," she said while enthusiastically munching on a few. "I feel like sometimes potato chips are too thin. These are the perfect thickness and the perfect amount of salt."

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Legs and Hips and Bodies

Not necessarily a moment on the show (but certainly of large importance to RHOA fans) is the sudden popularity of Kandi's 2014 song, "Legs, Hips, Body." Sure, the track is mostly being used for meme purposes, but a stream is a stream!

Trending Stories

1

Real Housewives Star Kyle Richards' Go-To Accessory is Just $8

2

Ricky Martin Denies Domestic Abuse Restraining Order Allegations

3

Brittany Cartwright Says Jax Taylor’s "Rage" Texts Sparked Stassi Feud

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Real Housewives Star Kyle Richards' Go-To Accessory is Just $8

2

Ricky Martin Denies Domestic Abuse Restraining Order Allegations

3

Brittany Cartwright Says Jax Taylor’s "Rage" Texts Sparked Stassi Feud

4

Alexa Chung & Tom Sturridge Kiss at Wimbledon Next to Ex Sienna Miller

5
Exclusive

See Nicole and Sofia Richie's Double Date Night With Their Men

Latest News

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14's Most OMG Moments

Adele Says She Wants to Have More Children

Scott Disick Parties With Abby Wetherington and More in Miami

Tom Cruise Is All Smiles as He Celebrates 60th Birthday at Grand Prix

Halsey Had 3 Miscarriages in the Past, Says "Abortion Saved My Life"

Alexa Chung & Tom Sturridge Kiss at Wimbledon Next to Ex Sienna Miller

Exclusive

Bachelor Nation’s Chase McNary Engaged to Ellie White