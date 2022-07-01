See Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's Double Date Night With Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge

Watch : Nicole Richie REACTS to Sofia Richie's Engagement!

Sometimes the simple life means a family date night.

On June 30, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden headed to Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., to kick off the long 4th of July weekend in style with Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge.

Nicole arrived to dinner wearing denim jeans, a black off-the-shoulder top and matching heels. As for Joel, the Good Charlotte rocker sported head to toe black including a leather jacket and Printed Flowers baseball cap.

Before enjoying the restaurant's Italian dishes, however, the couple chatted with Sofia and her fiancé, who appeared more than happy to be included. According to an eyewitness, the couple was all smiles as they walked into the restaurant holding hands.

For those who need even more proof that this is one happy family, look no further than social media. When Elliott celebrated his birthday in November, Nicole paid tribute to her future brother-in-law on Instagram writing, "Elliot. I love you more than you love Instacart."