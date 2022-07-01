Prepare to Gasp Over Unrecognizable Chris Pine’s New Look

Chris Pine's transformation for his upcoming film Poolman is one that needs to be seen to be believed. Check out the Star Trek star's long hair and beard combo below.

No, you're not barking up the wrong tree—that really is Chris Pine

The Star Trek star, 41, debuted an extremely bold new look while shooting his upcoming film Poolman in Los Angeles on June 30. In photos from set, Chris, who also serves as director, can be seen sporting a full beard and shaggy, long blonde hair which is tucked underneath a cream-colored bucket hat.  

The actor, who was filming scenes with co-star Danny DeVito, completed his look by wearing a striped long-sleeve, gray trousers, white shoes and a red bandana around his neck.   

Produced in part by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, the film sees Chris star as Darren Barrenman, who is described as "a hapless dreamer and would-be philosopher who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block in sunny Los Angeles and crashing city council meetings with his neighbors Jack (Danny) and Diane (Annette Bening)," per Deadline

Chris first turned heads with his new look back in February, when he was spotted out and about in Los Angeles sporting a bushy beard and ponytail combination while preparing for the role.

BACKGRID

We'll just have to wait and see how it translates to film when Poolman is released!

In the meantime, however, you can check out even more celebrity transformations below.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images; BACKGRID
Chris Pine

The actor was seen sporting a full beard and long, shaggy blonde hair as part of his role in the upcoming film Poolman.  

MWP / BACKGRID/ Getty Images
Kristen Stewart

For her role in the upcoming romantic thriller Love Lies Bleeding, the actress chopped her locks into an edgy mullet style.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images, Instagram
Tom Brady

The quarterback rocked red and orange hair as part of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's Cut and Color for a Cure event on June 8.

Instagram; The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Machine Gun Kelly

MGK calls himself "the Blonde Don" on Instagram, but in early June, he rocked a hot pink hair style to lunch with Megan Fox.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Cole Sprouse

Jughead, is that you? The Riverdale actor debuted a shockingly scraggly new look on Instagram in May 2022, perhaps for a not-yet-announced film or series project.

Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

Kim has also dyed her dark hair blond many times over the years, most recently in May 2022 for the Met Gala, where she channeled Marilyn Monroe.

Getty Images,Backgrid
Pete Davidson

The former SNL star has dyed his brown hair blond several times over the years, most recently in May 2022, matching his girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Shutterstock, Patriot Pics / BACKGRID
Zendaya

The actress was spotted with a shorter cut while on the set of her new tennis movie Challengers in Lynn, Massachusetts on May 19, 2022.

Mike Marsland/WireImage, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Kit Harington

The Game of Thrones alum debuted his clean-shaven look at The Time Traveler's Wife New York premiere on May 11.

Instagram
Chris Evans

The actor recently shaved off the mustache he sported for his role as a villainous CIA agent in Netflix's spy thriller The Gray Man.

Getty Images for Nickelodeon/Instagram
JoJo Siwa

"Mayyyyy have done something todayyyy," the social media star wrote while teasing her new 'do.

JC Olivera/Getty Images, Instagram
Kris Jenner

Have you been keeping up with the momager's look? Kris revealed her new 'do on Instagram in April 2022.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, TikTok
Selena Gomez

Look at her now. The singer debuted her new bangs on TikTok after she finished filming season two of Only Murders in the Building in late March 2022.

Gerald Matzka/Getty Images, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
Eiza González

The actress debuted her platinum blonde hair at a screening of her movie Ambulance in London on March 23.

Shutterstock/MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Instagram/Getty Images
Drake

The "Hotline Bling" rapper took to his Instagram Story on March 11 to reveal his new braids. 

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images, T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Gigi Hadid

The supermodel went platinum in March 2022.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Instagram
Chrishell Stause

The Selling Sunset star gave fans their first peek at her new bangs on Instagram in early March 2022. As she put it, "This is my Heidi Klum era."

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage, Backgrid
Cindy Ord/MG21/Getty Images, Instagram
Simu Liu

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star revealed he'd decided to go blonde in an Instagram post on Feb. 1, 2022: "Sorry ma pls don't kill me."

Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO, Instagram
Angus Cloud

While he may by recognized for his scruff and streetwear on Euphoria, the actor appears to be sporting a clean-shaven look for his upcoming film, The Line. 

Instagram
Katie Thurston

The Bachelorette star revealed her new bob in January 2022. "A quick car selfie after this amazing cut," she shared. "While I loved having a natural long look created by @colorbyally , I knew I was ready for something new in 2022." 

Instagram, Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Karlie Kloss

After years of having blonde hair, the supermodel decided she was ready to go back to brunette and debuted her new style in January 2022.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Instagram
Billie Eilish

Back in November 2021, the "Happier Than Ever" singer "went red for a week." She ultimately chose more of a brunette hair color. 

Instagram/Getty
Demi Lovato

The "I Love Me" singer debuted a dramatic hairstyle ahead of the New Year: A fiery buzzcut!

Michael Hickey/WireImage; Instagram
Saweetie

Saweetie is ahead of the "new year, new me" trend! The 28-year-old star showed off her new buzzcut on Instagram on Christmas Eve.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Mike Coppola/NBC
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus added some dark streaks to her blonde hair for a cool new look, which she debuted on the Dec. 9 episode of The Tonight Show.

 

Instagram, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Jessica Alba

The Honest Beauty founder showed off her fresh bob haircut with a series of glamour shots on Instagram on Dec. 4.

Carole Bethuel / Netflix; Instagram
Lily Collins

The Emily in Paris star debuted a new look while doing press for the upcoming second season of the Netflix series. "New bangs, old habits," Lily wrote on Instagram on Nov. 29, adding, "Yup, they're real!"

 

AFF-USA/Shutterstock, Getty Images for CMA
Katy Perry

Last Friday, er, Wednesday night, Perry returned to her dark hair after previously sporting a blonde 'do.

