Prepare to Gasp Over Unrecognizable Chris Pine’s New Look

Watch : Chris Pine Dishes on Working With Director Patty Jenkins Again

No, you're not barking up the wrong tree—that really is Chris Pine.

The Star Trek star, 41, debuted an extremely bold new look while shooting his upcoming film Poolman in Los Angeles on June 30. In photos from set, Chris, who also serves as director, can be seen sporting a full beard and shaggy, long blonde hair which is tucked underneath a cream-colored bucket hat.

The actor, who was filming scenes with co-star Danny DeVito, completed his look by wearing a striped long-sleeve, gray trousers, white shoes and a red bandana around his neck.

Produced in part by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, the film sees Chris star as Darren Barrenman, who is described as "a hapless dreamer and would-be philosopher who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block in sunny Los Angeles and crashing city council meetings with his neighbors Jack (Danny) and Diane (Annette Bening)," per Deadline.