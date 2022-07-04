Exclusive

Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn Isn't Ruling Out a Season 5 Cameo

Have we seen the last of Joseph Quinn on Netflix's Stranger Things? See his reaction when asked about a possible season five cameo.

By Alyssa Ray Jul 04, 2022 1:00 PMTags
TVExclusivesCelebritiesNetflixStranger Things
Watch: Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Discusses Eddie Munson's Fate

Warning: This story includes spoilers for season four of Stranger Things.

Have we really seen the last of Eddie Munson on Stranger Things?

That's the question we've been asking ourselves ever since the release of season four, volume two, in which the eccentric Hellfire Club leader perished in the Upside Down while fighting off deadly Demobats. Yes, Eddie clearly died in the arms of mentee Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), but season four already proved that deceased fan favorites can come back for cameos on the Netflix hit. (We're looking at you, Billy!)

So, when E! News spoke with Joseph Quinn about volume two's July 1 release, we asked the actor point-blank about the possibility of him appearing in season five. 

"It'd be fun, wouldn't it?" Joseph coyly responded. "I'd be very up for it. But yeah, let's see."

Friends don't lie, Joseph! We're taking this as a maybe.

Despite staying tight-lipped about his future on the show, Joseph did reveal his one hope for season five, which will also be the final season.

photos
30 Secrets About Stranger Things Revealed

"It'd be nice to clear his name," he said of his character Eddie, who is still believed to be a cult leader when season four comes to a close. "I don't know how we're gonna do that. But it feels unjust, doesn't it? He paid the ultimate sacrifice for a town that thinks he's a monster. But he's not. So hopefully, they can they can figure that out."

Netflix

Now, if you're like us, you're probably wondering when to expect the final installment of Stranger Things. Well, there's no need to start feeling upside down, because creators Matt and Ross Duffer already teased that—unlike the three-year wait for season four—season five will be here in the near future.

"The gap should be quite a bit shorter this time," the Duffer Brothers told Variety in May, "due to the fact that we already have an initial outline, and we can't imagine there will be another six-month forced hiatus."

All of Stranger Things season four is available to stream on Netflix.

Trending Stories

1

Meghan King Dating Trevor Colhoun After Split From Cuffe Biden Owens

2

Real Housewives Star Kyle Richards' Go-To Accessory is Just $8

3

Ricky Martin Denies Domestic Abuse Restraining Order Allegations

4

Brittany Cartwright Says Jax Taylor’s "Rage" Texts Sparked Stassi Feud

5

Adele Says She Wants to Have More Children

Latest News

Best Lululemon Picks from "We Made Too Much" Deals This 4th of July

Exclusive

Ashley Park Reveals How Emily in Paris Helped Shape Her Style

Exclusive

Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn Isn't Ruling Out a Season 5 Cameo

J.Crew's 4th of July Clearance Sale: Save an Extra 60% Off Sale Styles

Coach Outlet's Extra 15% Off Frenzy Sale: All Sale Styles Are 75% Off

15 Classified Secrets About National Treasure Revealed

Nordstrom 4th of July Sale: Free People, Madewell & More Up to 80% Off