Todd Chrisley Shares Update on Family Life After Verdict

Watch : Todd Chrisley & Wife Julie Break Their Silence After Fraud Conviction

Todd and Julie Chrisley are putting their family first.

More than three weeks after they were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud, the couple shared that their 16-year-old son Grayson has had a difficult time seeing negative comments about his family online.

But, on the June 29 episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast, Todd offered his son some sage advice: ignore Internet trolls.

"I said to him, ‘You understand that you're allowing someone that you're never going to meet and their comment to affect your day, your mood, your self-worth, who your family is,'" Todd said. "I said, ‘If you would spend as much time listening to God as you do this message that someone sent, who has two followers and a cat as their emoji…'"

However, Todd shared that the support the family has received "far outweighs any of the negativity" that they've experienced. He also maintained the couple's innocence ahead of their October sentencing.