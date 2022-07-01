Todd Chrisley Shares Update on Family Life After Verdict

Todd and Julie Chrisley are putting their family first.
More than three weeks after they were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud, the couple shared that their 16-year-old son Grayson has had a difficult time seeing negative comments about his family online.
But, on the June 29 episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast, Todd offered his son some sage advice: ignore Internet trolls.
"I said to him, ‘You understand that you're allowing someone that you're never going to meet and their comment to affect your day, your mood, your self-worth, who your family is,'" Todd said. "I said, ‘If you would spend as much time listening to God as you do this message that someone sent, who has two followers and a cat as their emoji…'"
However, Todd shared that the support the family has received "far outweighs any of the negativity" that they've experienced. He also maintained the couple's innocence ahead of their October sentencing.
"The world keeps trying to heap shame on people to pull them down, but I don't accept that," he said. "I won't absorb shame for something I didn't do."
Julie echoed his sentiment. "I can't control what's going on right now," she said on the podcast. "The only thing I can do is put my faith in God and I can know what I've done, what I haven't done. I can walk with my head held high."
In addition to Grayson, the couple are parents to 26-year-old son Chase and 24-year-old daughter Savannah. Todd also shares daughter Lindsie, 32, and son Kyle, 30, with ex-wife Teresa Terry.
In a June 22 Instagram post, Savannah reflected on how her life has changed following her parents' conviction.
She wrote in part, "One thing I can say is that I am thankful for those around that choose to love and love hard…no matter how difficult it may be."