Taron Egerton Is in Talks to Take Over Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Role

Taron Egerton has set his sights on a howling good role.
The Black Bird star is interested in taking over Hugh Jackman's former Wolverine role, marking his introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "I'd be excited but I'd be apprehensive as well," he told The New York Times July 1, "because Hugh is so associated with the role that I'd wonder if it'd be very difficult for someone else to do it."
It's early days, Taron said, "But hopefully if it does come around, they'll give me a shot."
E! News reached out to Marvel Studios for comment and didn't hear back.
While it's too soon to tell if this performance will come to fruition, the star confirmed he has spoken to Marvel Studios' executives, including President Kevin Feige, who has breathed new life into the MCU since taking over in 2007. Feige oversaw the introduction of the Fantastic Four and X-Men characters with the 2022 film Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
But Taron likely has some competition. X-Men: First Class director Matthew Vaughn previously suggested that Aaron Taylor Johnson and Tom Hardy would be good alternatives too.
Whoever is chosen as Hugh's successor will have the star's full support. When Hugh first announced he was retracting his claws, the actor expressed hope that the Wolverine will live on. "I knew it was the right time for me to leave the party—not just for me, but for the character," he told The Daily Beast in 2021. "Somebody else will pick it up and run with it. It's too good of a character not to."
Perhaps Feige and Co. are saving the Wolverine casting announcement for Marvel Studios' next phase, which the president has been teasing lately. Feige Total Film in June, "We'll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap."
Good things come to those who wait?