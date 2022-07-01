Chanel Ayan and More Real Housewives of Dubai Slam Lisa Rinna

Lisa RInna is under fire for telling "p--sies" to watch RHODubai instead of RHOBH. See what Chanel Ayan and her co-stars had to say in response.

Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks and Lesa Milan are saying Du-bye to Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Dubai stars took to Twitter to call out their fellow Bravo personality after she posted and deleted Instagram Stories slamming both the international series and her own co-star, Garcelle Beauvais.

Seemingly prompted by Garcelle's June 29 Watch What Happens Live appearance—during which she called Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Diana Jenkins "uneducated" for singling out a Black content creator, something Diana later dismissed as a mix-up—Lisa wrote, "We fight on our show...if we fight with Garcelle we are all of a sudden called a racist."

"That's bulls--t," Lisa continued. "I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes."

"And if you are just so triggered by our show," she added in another Story, "and a lot of you p--sies are, Go watch Dubai."

The fact that she singled out RHODubai—whose cast primarily consists of women of color—didn't sit right with several fans, nor the stars themselves. As Ayan tweeted, "Rinna Africa called and they want their lips back! Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth."

Lesa endorsed the message, adding, "She does not want this heat." 

"We're not BH," Lesa continued, "We will drag her from right up off that doctor's table to the desert!"

Caroline also turned to Twitter to condemn Lisa's posts, tagging and asking her why she felt the need to mention RHODubai. Then, in a lengthier Instagram Story, Caroline called out a blogger, telling him to "get your girl from Beverly Hills before she writes anymore checks her ass can't cash." 

"I was told this is the third time Lisa Rinna mentioned our show in a shady/negative way," Caroline added. "Keep your posts and aggression directed at the women on your show. Tread lightly Rinna! Your words/posts are reckless and disrespectful." 

Lisa has yet to respond or post anything on Instagram since deleting her Stories. 

Both Real Housewives of Dubai and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Wednesdays on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

