Kanye West Sounds Off on Headlines About His Kids in Cardi B Collab "Hot S--t"

Kanye West is once again turning to music to express his pain.
In Cardi B and Lil Durk's new song "Hot S--t," the rapper got candid about how he's feeling amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian "I'm just sayin', now I start to get used to the pain," Kanye sings. "Til one day I said, ‘F--k it,' brought my masseuse on the plane."
Another point of contention? Seeing his kids—North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3—become news stories.
"Another headline, ‘Where your head at? ‘N---a, go home, where your kids at?" he raps. "They be on my nerve, they be on my nerve."
Earlier this year, Kanye publicly called out Kim—who filed for divorce in Feb. 2021—for allowing North to have a TikTok account without his permission.
"SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE," he wrote Feb. 4 in a since-deleted Instagram post on February 4 alongside a screenshot of his eldest daughter's TikTok video, "I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?"
Which prompted the SKIMS mogul to speak out about her ex-husband's behavior. "Kanye's constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote on Instagram Story at the time. "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."
However, it seems the estranged couple has since found common ground when it comes to their kids and social media. Last month, during an appearance on Today, Kim—who is currently dating Pete Davidson—shared that her eldest got a phone for Christmas so she can communicate with her parents. However, they agreed North isn't allowed to download any social media apps.
"It just has Wi-Fi, so it's not like she can really use it…she has games on it and fun creative things," the 41-year-old explained. "But not really any social media apps or anything…we're still too young for that."