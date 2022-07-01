Transplant Sneak Peek: Bash's Old Feelings Reignite for His Ex-Fiancée

Watch : Transplant Exclusive Sneak Peek

Some old flames never die.

Such is the case for Dr. Bashir "Bash" Hamed (Hamza Haq) on the NBC medical drama Transplant. In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the series' July 2 episode, Bash gets emotional during a conversation with his ex-fiancée from Syria, Rania (Nora Guerch).

Attending his younger sister Amira's (Sirena Gulamgaus) dance recital together, Bash thanks his former love for joining them before catching up on a bench.

He asks about her new job at a bookstore, which she very much enjoys. "They let me host discussions on my favorite authors," Rania shares.

And while it may not be the most illustrious position, Rania says the part-time job "makes me feel like myself," which Bash is happy to hear.

Spending time together clearly brought up old feelings for Bash, as he tells Rania, "I still want you in my life."

"What life?" she responds. "Tonight, with Amira, you were present and silly and fun. That's how I remember you."