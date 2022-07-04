Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Doesn't Recognize Former Self After Weight Gain

Who needs fireworks when you have these celebrity transformations to marvel over?

Heading into the holiday weekend, several stars stepped out with bold new hairstyles. Kristen Stewart was spotted rocking a mullet on the set of her new movie, while Lorde dyed her signature dark hair blonde for the first time. And supermodel sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid managed to make jaws drop when they walked the runway with half-shaven heads and lightened eyebrows. Meanwhile Megan Fox sweetly changed up her look to match Machine Gun Kelly's pink-hued 'do.

Plus, Kristin Cavallari opened up about her recent weight gain, admitting she was "shocked" by old photos of herself. And, Love Island USA announced the new host set to enter the villa when the reality dating series makes its debut on Peacock.