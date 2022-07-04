Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Kristin Cavallari celebrated her recent weight gain, while Kristen Stewart stepped out with a mullet and Lorde went blonde for the summer.

Watch: Kristin Cavallari Doesn't Recognize Former Self After Weight Gain

Who needs fireworks when you have these celebrity transformations to marvel over? 

Heading into the holiday weekend, several stars stepped out with bold new hairstyles. Kristen Stewart was spotted rocking a mullet on the set of her new movie, while Lorde dyed her signature dark hair blonde for the first time. And supermodel sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid managed to make jaws drop when they walked the runway with half-shaven heads and lightened eyebrows. Meanwhile Megan Fox sweetly changed up her look to match Machine Gun Kelly's pink-hued 'do.

Plus, Kristin Cavallari opened up about her recent weight gain, admitting she was "shocked" by old photos of herself. And, Love Island USA announced the new host set to enter the villa when the reality dating series makes its debut on Peacock. 

Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Kristen Stewart

The Oscar nominated star was photographed rocking a mullet on the set of her movie Love Lies Bleeding in Albuquerque, New Mexico on June 29. Stewart's hair was cropped short and dyed dark brown, a shakeup from her recent shoulder-length blonde tresses.

This isn't the first time the 32-year-old has worn the edgy look for a role, with Stewart taking on rocker Joan Jett's iconic hairstyle for the 2009 biopic The Runaways

Kristin Cavallari

The Hills are alive with the sound of body positvity.

The Uncommon James CEO recently gave insight into how her workout routine has changed over the last few years, opening up to Us Weekly about putting "on a lot of weight...but in a good way." 

"My goal is sort of, right now, just to maintain the muscle that I have," Cavallari shared. "I'm not trying to lose weight."

The 35-year-old revealed her fitness routine changed after looking back on old photos of herself and was "shocked" by her appearance.

"I didn't realize it at the time, how thin I was," she explained. "So I'm happy that I've put on weight."

Now, the mom of four said she's working out "really hard" with a personal trainer three days a week and is lifting the heaviest weight of her "entire life."

Lorde

Lorde is finding out if blondes have more fun.

The singer said goodbye to her signature raven locks, taking the stage with a new golden hue at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival in England on June 26. The 25-year-old previously tested out the look when she rocked a platinum wig in the music video for "Solar Power," but this is the first time she's made the change permanent.

"Blonde Girl Summer," Lorde's hairstylist Cameron Rains captioned a post on Instagram about the Aussie's new look. 

Megan Fox

The couples that dye their hair together...

To support Machine Gun Kelly at the June 27 premiere of his new Hulu documentary, Life in Pink, the Jennifer's Body star dyed her hair platinum pink to match her fiancé's fuchsia locks. 

Keeping with the night's theme, Fox wore a blush and magenta minidress, which she accessorized with bubblegum pink heels and matching hails. "My Barbie," Fox's stylist Maeve Reilly captioned an Instagram post of the monochromatic look.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid

Bleach chic!

The supermodel sisters took their fashion game to the next level when they walked in Marc Jacobs' Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show June 27, both sporting prosthetic heads that were half-shaved. To complete their makeovers, Gigi, 27, and Bella, 25, hit the runway with blunt bangs and bleached eyebrows.

Love Island USA

A new family member just entered the villa!

Sarah Hyland is set to host Peacock's new Love Island USA, E! News exclusively announced on June 30. 

"Love Island is such an iconic show and I love the dating reality space," the Modern Family star exclusively said. "I'm just so thrilled and honored to be a part of this...They always have the hottest people on their show."

The 31-year-old will be there to guide the sexy singles as they enter the villa for the the NBCU streamer's new iteration of the reality series, which promises "naughtier games and sexier challenges" when it premieres July 19.

Comedian Arielle Vandenberg previously hosted CBS' version of Love Island, which is a spinoff of the wildly popular U.K. reality dating show of the same name.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

